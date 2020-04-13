ENGLISH

    Sanaya Irani Gives Fresh Vibes In Her Pretty Striped Dress And Now We Are Craving For An Outing!

    By
    |

    TV and Bollywood actress Sanaya Irani has been treating us with her throwback pictures on her Instagram feed during these quarantine days. After stunning us with her multi-hued striped dress from her beach outing, recently the Ghost actress wowed us with her yet another striped number. It was a blue flared dress which she flaunted while enjoying at the bridge in the midst of fresh trees and rocks. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Sanaya Irani sported a strappy plunging-neckline white mini dress, which came from the fashion boutique named Fuss Pot. Her pretty dress was accentuated by blue striped patterns and featured ruffled hem. The matching knotted statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers that matched her attire. The Rangrasiya actress accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings and wrist watch. Her accessorises also came from Fuss Pot.

    On the makeup front, minimal base marked by slight contouring upped her look. Filled brows and pink lip shade spruced up her look while the blue reflectors added stylish quotient to her look. Sanaya let loose her highlighted tresses. The light-pink hued hairband suited her look and she looked pretty.

    Miley Jab Hum Tum actress captioned her picture as, 'Throwback to living in the midst of Mother Nature . Let's show her a lot more love and respect post this lockdown'. Well, that's really a thoughtful advice by Sanaya Irani and we should definitely folllow it.

    Coming to her outfit, we really liked her blue striped dress and it gave us fresh vibes. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Sanaya Irani

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 17:30 [IST]
