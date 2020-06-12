Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Other B-Town Divas Who Dazzled In Their Stylish Metallic Gowns Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We can say it with guarantee that nobody has as much collection of gowns as our Bollywood divas have in their fashion wardrobe. From pink to golden, bodycon to flowy, georgette to silk, the actresses have been making fashionable splash at different events in their gorgeous gowns. However, we have noticed divas including Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others taking gown game to another level with their stylish metallic gowns. So, let us take a look at the stunning numbers of these heroines and decode it.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Brown Metallic Gown

At the Elle Beauty Awards 2019, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted sporting a sleeveless plunging-neckline brown-hued metallic gown by Maria Lucia Hohan. Her gown was accentuated by thigh-high side slit and sharp pleats while the matching band-type-belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Mohit Rai, she teamed her gown with golden heels and went jewellery-free. The young budding fashionista sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and spruced up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, subtle kohled eyes, curled lases, golden eye shadow, and matte light pink lip shade.

Malaika Arora In A Golden Metallic Gown

Malaika Arora donned a full-sleeved golden metallic gown by Nicolas Jebran and looked super stunning in it. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her wrap gown featured thigh-high side slit that added to the bold quotient. She completed her look with golden high heels and accessorised her look with a pair of earrings. The diva let loose her side-parted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and nude lip shade.

Kareena Kapoor In A Maroon Metallic Gown

For one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor Khan was decked up in a full-sleeved sweetheart-neckline body-hugging maroon metallic gown by Monisha Jaising. Styled by Anaita Adajania and Lakshmi Lehr, her body-hugging gown featured ruffle detailing at the side, which added stylish quotient to her look. Kareena Kapoor elevated her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy light pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses.

Hina Khan In A Silver Metallic Gown

At the Cannes 2019, Hina Khan walked the red carpet in a strapless silver metallic gown, which came from the label Alin Le' Kal. Styled by Sayali Vidya, her gorgeous gown was accentuated by thigh-high front slit while the long train added dramatic quotient. She teamed it with pointed silver heels from Dech Barrouci and upped her look with silver-toned earrings from Azotiique. Hina pulled back her poofy tresses into a half-hairdo and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shimmering eye shadow, pink blush, and fuchsia pink lip shade.

Mouni Roy In A Black Metallic Gown

Mouni Roy looked extremely gorgeous in a strappy plunging-neckline black gown by Shilpa Shinde, which featured long flared metallic skirt. The thigh-high side slit added stylish quotient while the band-type-belt added structure to her attire. The actress ditched all kinds of accessories and let loose her heavy curls. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade rounded out her look.

So, whose metallic gown did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor, Maneka Harisinghani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy