Aditi Rao Hydari, Janhvi Kapoor And Shruti Haasan In Chic Outfits, Who Nailed The Covershoot? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

From airport to events to any other public appearances, Bollywood divas leave no stone unturned in putting their best fashion foot forward. They are also seen giving their best shot for any magazine's photoshoots and covershoot. Recently, the three divas Aditi Rao Hydari, Janhvi Kapoor and Shruti Haasan tuned cover star for Harper's Bazaar India's latest issue. The three ladies gave a glimpse of their quarantine life and absolutely rocked their shoots in chic outfits. So, let us take a look at their outfits and find out who turned out to be the best cover star.

Aditi Rao Hydari

In the first picture, Aditi Rao Hydari got clicked as she posed with her cat. She was seen sporting a half-sleeved black outfit, which was accentuated by white floral prints. The actress pulled back her tresses into a half-hairdo and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, pink blush, and light pink lip shade.

Swiping right, we saw Aditi Rao decked up in a sleeveless round-collar plain black tee, which she paired with blue denim shorts. The diva let loose her side-parted tresses and rounded out her look with minimal makeup. In the third picture, the Bhoomi actress was seen sporting a light blue denim jacket with a pearl necklace. In the other pictures, she was seen dressed in simple white upper wear.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was photographed at home by her sister Khushi Kapoor. Dressed in a full-sleeved plunging-neckline purple dress, which featured pink and blue floral patterns, in the first picture, she was seen enjoying pudding. The young budding fashionista accessorised her look with a black wrist band and opted for no makeup and no filter. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses.

Swiping right, we saw Janhvi playing with a cute panda on bed. She sported a full-sleeved one-side off-shoulder white knitted top. The Dostana 2 actress upped her look with gold-toned hoops and let loose her statement tresses.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan turned out to be a self-photographer at home using a tripod and camera timer. She sported a half-sleeved round-collar black tee, which featured graphic prints. She tucked her top with a high-waist matching pleated skirt. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress painted her nails black and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. The diva left her mid-parted curly tresses loose.

In the next picture, Shruti was seen decked up in black-hued separates, which was accentuated by white prints. Her separates consisted of a quarter-sleeved crop top and matching mini skirt. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and matte pink lip shade elevated her look. She let loose her mid-parted black tresses.

Though all three divas nailed the shoot but we really liked Janhvi Kapoor's pictures the most. She looked beautiful even after opting for no makeup and no filter. However, Shruti Haasan's outfits are what gave us party fashion goals and Aditi Rao Hydari's outfits seemed comfy to sport at home. What do you think about their looks? Who according to you is the best cover star of the month? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Credits: Aditi Rao Hydari, Janhvi Kapoor and Shruti Haasan