Aditi Rao Hydari, Janhvi Kapoor And Shruti Haasan In Chic Outfits, Who Nailed The Covershoot?
From airport to events to any other public appearances, Bollywood divas leave no stone unturned in putting their best fashion foot forward. They are also seen giving their best shot for any magazine's photoshoots and covershoot. Recently, the three divas Aditi Rao Hydari, Janhvi Kapoor and Shruti Haasan tuned cover star for Harper's Bazaar India's latest issue. The three ladies gave a glimpse of their quarantine life and absolutely rocked their shoots in chic outfits. So, let us take a look at their outfits and find out who turned out to be the best cover star.
Introducing Bazaar Mini, an innovative new format that offers a fresh perspective on what magazines can look like in 2020. And what’s more, there’s THREE of them. Choose your favourite cover star and click on the link in the bio for a digital-exclusive sneak peek into what they’ve been up to. Short, sweet, and perfect for some light weekend reading. Our digital cover star, Aditi Rao Hydari shares a glimpse of how she is spending her time. With family, meditating, practising Bharatanatyam, chanting shlokas and above all, dreaming of a better tomorrow. Head to our stories to download. . . Rings: Tarasri (@tarasri.tibarumals) Shot by Arudradev Rao (@arudra23) . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Fashion editor: Smridhi Sibal (@smridhisibal) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Artist’s Reputation Agency: Raindrop Media (@media.raindrop) #twoforjoy #bazaarindia #aditiraohydari
Aditi Rao Hydari
In the first picture, Aditi Rao Hydari got clicked as she posed with her cat. She was seen sporting a half-sleeved black outfit, which was accentuated by white floral prints. The actress pulled back her tresses into a half-hairdo and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, pink blush, and light pink lip shade.
Swiping right, we saw Aditi Rao decked up in a sleeveless round-collar plain black tee, which she paired with blue denim shorts. The diva let loose her side-parted tresses and rounded out her look with minimal makeup. In the third picture, the Bhoomi actress was seen sporting a light blue denim jacket with a pearl necklace. In the other pictures, she was seen dressed in simple white upper wear.
Introducing Bazaar Mini, an innovative new format that offers a fresh perspective on what magazines can look like in 2020. And what’s more, there’s THREE of them. Choose your favourite cover star and click on the link in the bio for a digital-exclusive sneak peek into what they’ve been up to. Short, sweet, and perfect for some light weekend reading. Meet the first of our three cover stars, actor Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor), photographed at home by her sister Khushi. With no makeup, no filters (a decision she made herself), it’s a return to basics; a celebration of her truest self. Head to our stories to download. . . Photographer: Khushi Kapoor (@khushi05k) Stylist: Orhan Awatramani (@orry1) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr #BazaarIndia #janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor was photographed at home by her sister Khushi Kapoor. Dressed in a full-sleeved plunging-neckline purple dress, which featured pink and blue floral patterns, in the first picture, she was seen enjoying pudding. The young budding fashionista accessorised her look with a black wrist band and opted for no makeup and no filter. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses.
Swiping right, we saw Janhvi playing with a cute panda on bed. She sported a full-sleeved one-side off-shoulder white knitted top. The Dostana 2 actress upped her look with gold-toned hoops and let loose her statement tresses.
Introducing Bazaar Mini, an innovative new format that offers a fresh perspective on what magazines can look like in 2020. And what’s more, there’s THREE of them. Choose your favourite cover star and click on the link in the bio for a digital-exclusive sneak peek into what they’ve been up to. Short, sweet, and perfect for some light weekend reading. Our third digital cover star Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan) photographed herself at home using just a tripod and camera timer. Haasan turned the camera on herself for a series of unique self-portraits that capture her time in lockdown. Watch this space to see more. Head to our stories to download. . . Styled and photographed by Shruti Haasan Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) #TwoForJoy #shrutihaasan
Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan turned out to be a self-photographer at home using a tripod and camera timer. She sported a half-sleeved round-collar black tee, which featured graphic prints. She tucked her top with a high-waist matching pleated skirt. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress painted her nails black and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. The diva left her mid-parted curly tresses loose.
In the next picture, Shruti was seen decked up in black-hued separates, which was accentuated by white prints. Her separates consisted of a quarter-sleeved crop top and matching mini skirt. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and matte pink lip shade elevated her look. She let loose her mid-parted black tresses.
Though all three divas nailed the shoot but we really liked Janhvi Kapoor's pictures the most. She looked beautiful even after opting for no makeup and no filter. However, Shruti Haasan's outfits are what gave us party fashion goals and Aditi Rao Hydari's outfits seemed comfy to sport at home. What do you think about their looks? Who according to you is the best cover star of the month? Let us know that in the comment section.
Cover Pic Credits: Aditi Rao Hydari, Janhvi Kapoor and Shruti Haasan