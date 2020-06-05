ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Janhvi Kapoor Is A True Epitome Of Beauty In Ethnic Ensemble And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her!

    By
    |

    Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most beautiful fresh faces in the B-town industry. Though the actress is just two films old (Dhadak and Ghost Stories), but she enjoys massive fan following on her social media. She keeps treating her fans with her beautiful pictures from fashion photoshoots. Recently, Janhvi took to her Instagram feed to post a few throwback pictures, which she found in her old phone. There was one picture that caught all our attention. In the picture, the diva was seen facing her back and sporting a beautiful ethnic ensemble. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Janhvi Kapoor was decked up in an ethnic ensemble, which looked extremely beautiful. Her ensemble consisted of a brown-hued short kurti, which was accentuated by intricate white-hued prints and featured side slits. She teamed her kurti with white flared bottoms that also featured intricate patterns and see-through detailing.

    The Dostana 2 actress draped an equally pretty printed brown-hued dupatta that covered her head and neck. Janhvi tied her tresses into a hairdo and looked elegant.

    Janhvi Kapoor is a true epitome of beauty in this ethnic ensemble and we can't take our eyes off her. What do you think about this picture and outfit of the young budding fashionista? Do let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor

    More JANHVI KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue