Janhvi Kapoor Is A True Epitome Of Beauty In Ethnic Ensemble And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most beautiful fresh faces in the B-town industry. Though the actress is just two films old (Dhadak and Ghost Stories), but she enjoys massive fan following on her social media. She keeps treating her fans with her beautiful pictures from fashion photoshoots. Recently, Janhvi took to her Instagram feed to post a few throwback pictures, which she found in her old phone. There was one picture that caught all our attention. In the picture, the diva was seen facing her back and sporting a beautiful ethnic ensemble. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Janhvi Kapoor was decked up in an ethnic ensemble, which looked extremely beautiful. Her ensemble consisted of a brown-hued short kurti, which was accentuated by intricate white-hued prints and featured side slits. She teamed her kurti with white flared bottoms that also featured intricate patterns and see-through detailing.

The Dostana 2 actress draped an equally pretty printed brown-hued dupatta that covered her head and neck. Janhvi tied her tresses into a hairdo and looked elegant.

Janhvi Kapoor is a true epitome of beauty in this ethnic ensemble and we can't take our eyes off her. What do you think about this picture and outfit of the young budding fashionista? Do let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor