Ananya, Janhvi, Sara, And Tara Will Inspire You To Step Up Your Party Style With Their Bold Outfits

We know right now we can't go out and party but always remember this phase too shall pass. Also, amid quarantine, we can also bookmark party outfits that we can wear once the coronavirus pandemic ends. If you are looking out for some bold and beautiful party outfits, we have got you covered. We have got you covered. We have curated the most awesome party outfits of Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Tara Sutaria. Let's take a look at their party numbers.

Source: Ami Patel's Instagram

Ananya Panday's Winged Dress

Want to make heads turn as soon as you enter the party? Obviously yes! So, if you are all-yes for it, you should definitely don a dress like Ananya Panday's. Styled by Ami Patel, the diva wore this dress for Netflix event and the dress came from the label, I Love Pretty. It was an embellished white dress with metallic accents, which Ananya contrasted with a sassy black belt. However, it was the oversized ruffled sleeves of her dress, which made us go gaga. She pulled it off effortlessly and the Student of the Year 2 actress paired her ensemble with black ankle-length heel boots, which went well her dress. The makeup was marked by contoured pink cheekbones and impeccably-applied kohl. The sleek long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Source: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's Red Floral Dress

Janhvi Kapoor wore a red dress for the 20 years celebration party of ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She was a vision in her dress and with her dress, she showed us less is more in fashion. She wore a red bodycon dress that was by Sabyasachi. It was a sleeveless classy dress, which was accentuated by intricately-done floral accents. The nature-inspired patterns absolutely added an interesting dimension to her number and helped separate this dress from the usual red dresses. So, if you are looking forward to looking elegant at a party, this is the dress for you. Janhvi paired her dress with pointed nude-toned pumps by Christian Louboutin. She accessorised her look with chic drop earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by pink cheekbones, matte nudish-pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her look.

Source: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's Bow-Inspired Dress

For the Star Screen Awards, Sara Ali Khan opted for the bow-inspired dress by Paule Ka and stunned everyone. Her dress was bold and not quite an easy number to pull off but Sara Ali Khan carried it gracefully. She looked amazing in her attire, which was off-shouldered and meticulously-patterned. Her dress also featured a floor-length cape and an oversized bow, which enhanced her attire. Sara looked pretty and teamed her dress with printed pointed sandals. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she notched up her look with statement earrings, which came from Valliyan Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by pink touches and glossy pink lip shade. The long wavy tresses wrapped up her look. This dress will make you stand out at any party but you've got to pull it off.

Source: Tara Sutaria's Instagram

Tara Sutaria's Dazzling Separates

If discotheque is on your mind or a party where you can groove, Tara Sutaria's separates are ideal for you. Bold and dazzling, her separates came from I Love Pretty and Tara definitely looked pretty. Her attire consisted of an off-shouldered bralette that had the brand's name written on it in silver sequins. She paired her ensemble with a sequinned silver skirt that had a camisole touch and side slit. She also wore a long printed blazer with her attire, which notched up her look. Tara teamed her ensemble with knotted black sandals, which we so loved. The makeup was marked by pink touches and voluminous side-parted tresses spruced up her look.

So, whose party number are you going to pick for the upcoming party? Let us know that.