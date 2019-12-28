Best Of Tara Sutaria's Fashion: Five Slay-Worthy Outfits Of The Actress In 2019 Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

2019 has been a special year for B-town actress Tara Sutaria as she kickstarted her film career with Punit Malhotra's teen-drama film Student of The Year 2, followed by another film Marjaavaan. Her performance was noticed in the films but her fashion also won the audience. So, today, let us take a glimpse of Tara's best outfits in 2019, which took our heart away. She was styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani.

Tara Sutaria In A Shimmering Grey Sari At Bachchan's diwali bash, Tara Sutaraia was spotted flaunting a grey shimmering Manish Malhotra sari and she looked extremely stunning. Her sari was intricately embellished and she draped the pallu in a nivi style. The actress paired her sari with a complementing strappy plunging neckline bold blouse. She accessorised her look with a chic silver-toned layered necklace and rings. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. Tara let loose her mid-parted silky tresses. Tara Sutaria In A Royal-blue Suit Tara Sutaria looked royal in a royal-blue suit from label Raw Mango. Her ethnic suit consisted of a three-fourth-sleeved long kurta, which featured heavy intricate silver-golden nature-inspired accents. She teamed it with matching pants and draped a plain dupatta. The actress completed her look with pointed black sandals. She upped her ethnic look with a pair of metallic jhumkis and statement neckpiece. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade elevated her look. Tara left her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses loose. Tara Sutaria In A Voluminous Gown At an event, Tara Sutaria made a gorgeous appearance in a voluminous gown by Shantanu and Nikhil. Her floor-length gown was accentuated by boat-shoulder plunging neckline embellished golden bodice and exaggerated ruffled skirt. The statement golden belt added structure to her attire while the golden accessory gave the attire a dramatic touch. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Tara tied her mid-parted tresses into a pretty half-updo. Tara Sutaria In A Black & White Chic Outfit Tara Sutaria graced the ramp as a showstopper for Label Ri Ritu Kumar at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2019 in a chic black and white outfit. Basically, she donned a plunging neckline balloon-sleeved sheer white shirt. The sleeves of her shirt featured subtle floral accents. The actress paired her shirt with a black knitwear dress, which was accentuated by intricate embellishments in silver threadwork. Tara's dress also featured an array of tassels, which gave her ensemble a bohemian look. The matching belt added structure to her attire. She completed her look with thigh-high black boots that went well with her attire. Sharp contouring, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses. Tara Sutaria In A Fuchsia Pink Dress Tara Sutaria looked like a pretty doll in a full-sleeved notch-lapel fuchsia pink dress by Benchellal. Her dress featured structured flared skirt, which looked like a frock. The black belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of criss-cross black heels. She went jewellery-free and upped her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Tara's side-parted wavy tresses added to the beautiful look.

We really liked Tara Sutaria's outfits and found it interesting. What do you think about her outfits? Which one did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Tara Sutaria