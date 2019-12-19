ENGLISH

    Sonakshi Sinha And Tara Sutaria Give Fashion Goals With Their Stunning Sari Numbers

    If you are looking for some sari goals for an upcoming wedding function or festival, you should definitely take goals from Bollywood divas as they have been sporting a lot of sari looks these days. From events to movie promotions, the actresses have been making stunning statements in their gorgeous saris and we are absolutely loving it. The divas who wowed us recently were Sonakshi Sinha and Tara Sutaria.

    Lately, Sonakshi Sinha and Tara Sutaria gave us major fashion inspiration with their blue-white checkered and ivory saris respectively. So, let us take a close look at their saris and decode it.

    Sonakshi Sinha In A Blue-White Checkered Sari

    For the recent promotional round of Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha opted for a blue & white checkered sari by Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor and looked pretty. Her lovely sari was accentuated by subtle floral accents and she draped the pallu of her sari with impeccable pleats. Styled by Mohit Rai, she paired it with a full-sleeved sweetheart neckline matching blouse that featured circular flounce at the end of the sleeves. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned metallic ethnic earrings and matching ring by Ritika Sachdeva. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade.

    Tara Sutaria In An Ivory Sari

    Tara Sutaria attended Armaan Jain's roka ceremony in a beautiful ivory sari, which came from Anjul Bhandari's collection. Her chikankari sari was accentuated by intricate mukaish work and featured embellished gold marori border. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the actress draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, metallic bangles, and rings by Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery. The diva let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks. Slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The tiny silver bindi upped Tara's ethnic look.

    We really liked Sonakshi Sinha and Tara Sutaria's sari looks. What do you think about their saris? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
