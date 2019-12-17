Kajol, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, And Sonakshi Sinha Have Airport Fashion Goals For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood divas mostly flaunt casual and comfy outfits at the airport. And their airport outfits are what inspires us to step up our fashion game. Recently, the actresses who caught our attention and gave us major casual fashion goals were Kajol, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonakshi Sinha. So, let us take a look at their outfits closely and decode it.

Kajol In A Black Tee, Blazer And Striped Trousers Kajol was spotted at the airport with Tanhaji co-star and husband Ajay Devgan. The actress was seen in a V-shaped neckline plain black tee. She paired her tee with high-waist black & white striped oversized trousers. The diva teamed her ensemble with a three-fourth-sleeved notch-lapel classic black blazer and completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. She upped her look with a wrist watch and light pink-hued nail paint. Kajol let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses. Sharp contouring marked by soft blush and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. She also carried a grey-brown hued handbag. The pink-hued reflectors added stylish quotient to her look. Shraddha Kapoor In A Red Top And Jeans Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the airport with her upcoming film Baaghi 3 co-star, Tiger Shroff. Shraddha was seen dressed in a half-sleeved round-collar bright red plain top. She paired it with ankle-length blue denim jeans and completed her look with a pair of black shoes. The actress accessorised her look with a chain neckpiece and black wrist band. She pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by highlighted cheekbones and light pink lip shade. The light-hued eyeglasses went well with her look. Shraddha also carried a black bag. Jacqueline Fernandez In A White Tee And Denim Pants Jacqueline Fernandez donned a half-sleeved high-neck white tee. She paired it with a high-waist stylish blue denim pants, which featured ripped detailing. The actress wrapped a black blazer around her shoulder, which added to the style quotient. She completed her look with a pair of black sandals. Jacqueline accessorised her look with silver-toned bracelets and ring and painted her nails maroon. The diva pulled back her tresses into a high ponytail. Slight contouring marked by pink lip shade rounded out her look while the black sunglasses suited her well. She also carried a multi-hued sling bag. Sonakshi Sinha In An Ivory Ethnic Suit Sonakshi Sinha flaunted her desi avatar at the airport. She wore an ethnic ivory suit and looked beautiful. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline kurti, which was accentuated by lace border and subtle floral patterns. The actress paired it with ankle-length matching bottoms and draped an equally pretty dupatta around her neck. She completed her look with pointed sandals and upped her ethnic look with gold-toned hoops and rings. Sonakshi pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat hairdo. Slight contouring, filled brows, light pink shade, and oval-shaped sunglasses elevated her look.

So, whose airport outfit and look did you like the most? Let us know that.