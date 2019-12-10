ENGLISH

    Sonakshi Sinha Amazes Us With Her Gorgeous Ensemble And On-Point Jewellery Game At Promotions

    By
    |

    Bollywood actress aka Rajjo, Sonakshi Sinha has been promoting her upcoming film Dabangg 3. The actress has been stepping out and putting her best fashion foot forward and winning our hearts with her sartorial choices. At the recent promotional round, the diva stunned us yet again with a printed beautiful ensemble and her jewellery was just on-point. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, for the Dabangg 3 promotions on Dance Plus Season 5, Sonakshi Sinha donned a round-collar basic black crop top. She teamed it with a high-low skirt, which was heavily embroidered with multi-hued blossoming floral prints. Styled by Mohit Rai, her frill skirt featured tassels on the hemline while the maroon embroidered broad belt added structure to her attire. The actress paired her ensemble with a full-sleeved long cape, which was enhanced by black and white patterns. Sonakshi's ensemble was by the ace designer Anamika Khanna and she completed her look with an ivory criss-cross heels from Truffle Collection India.

    Sonakshi's jewellery game was also strong. She accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic drop earrings, rings, silver-toned oxidised long necklace, and black heavy choker neckpiece. Her jewellery came from Tribe Amrapali and Lara Morakhia. The actress left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dual shade eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy lip shade spruced up her look.

    We really liked Sonakshi Sinha's fashion as well as her jewellery game. What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Sonakshi Sinha

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
