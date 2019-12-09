Sonakshi Sinha’s Recent Pink Ethereal Outfits Are What All Fashionistas' Dreams Are Made Of Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Currently, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is on a slaying spree as she is all out there promoting her upcoming film Dabangg 3 in the most fashionable way. The actress has highly impressed us by putting her best fashion foot forward for each promotional round. Recently, the actress donned two pink ethnic numbers - one was an appliqué tulle lehenga and the other one was a chikankari kurta with skirt. She was styled by well-known celebrity stylist, Mohit Rai. So, let us take a close look at her both ethereal ensembles and decode her outfits.

Sonakshi Sinha In A Blush-Pink Tulle Lehenga

Sonakshi Sinha looked extremely stunning in a blush-pink chrome appliqué tulle lehenga, which was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Her lehenga was beautifully embroidered and featured sheer fabric. She teamed it with a plunging neckline matching blouse. The actress draped the matching net fabric dupatta in a cape style and gave us a major fashion goal.

Sonakshi accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned ethnic earrings and rings from Diamantina Fine Jewels. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and pink matte lip shade elevated her look.

Sonakshi Sinha In A Light-Pink Chikankari Kurta Set

Sonakshi Sinha opted for a cut-sleeved full-length pretty light-pink chikankari kurta, which was accentuated by muqaish work and tassel detailing on the hemline. She paired it with a matching tabby silk crushed skirt that was enhanced by embellished border. The actress draped a beautiful matching dupatta with her outfit. Her dupatta was exaggerated by hand-woven lampi edges. Sonakshi's ensemble came from label Itrh and she completed her look with fairy dust juttis by Shilpsutra.

The diva upped her ethnic look with a pair of metallic jhumkis, bangle, and rings from Lara Morakhia. Sonakshi Sinha let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, a tiny silver bindi, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade.

We loved Sonakshi Sinha's pink ethnic outfits. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonakshi Sinha