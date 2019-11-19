On Tara Sutaria's Birthday, Her Traditional Outfits That Will Get You Wedding Season-Ready

Tara Sutaria In A Grey Sari So, recently Tara Sutaria donned a grey-hued sari for the Bachchan's Diwali bash. The actress looked gorgeous and flaunted minimal avatar. She wore a Manish Malhotra sari for the bash that was intricately embellished and teamed it with a sleeveless matte grey blouse. The diva accessorised her look with a chic layered necklace. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The sleek tresses completed her look.

Tara Sutaria In A Classy Traditional Suit The Marjaavaan actress recently donned a Raw Mango suit that was enhanced by royal blue hue. Her attire featured intricate silver nature-inspired accents and consisted of a long kurta and cigarette pants. She draped a dark blue dupatta with her attire and teamed her ensemble with pointed black sandals. Tara accentuated her look with a statement neckpiece. The makeup was dewy and the wavy copper tresses rounded out her avatar.

Tara Sutaria In An All-White Lehenga Tara Sutaria wore a pristine white lehenga for the Marjaavaan trailer. Her attire was by Gaurav Gupta and it was a simple ensemble with a sleeveless structured blouse and a long skirt with sheer accents. She also draped a matching dupatta with her attire and accessorised her look with statement danglers and a ring. The makeup was dewy and the middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.

Tara Sutaria In A Yellow Lehenga Tara Sutaria looked beautiful in her Punit Balana outfit, which she wore for the store launch of the designer. It was a radiant number that consisted of an embellished blouse and voluminous skirt with subtle sequins and tassels. She also draped a complementing dupatta with her attire and spruced up her look with a dazzling choker. The makeup was dewy and the long wavy tresses rounded out her look.