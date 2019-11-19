Just In
On Tara Sutaria's Birthday, Her Traditional Outfits That Will Get You Wedding Season-Ready
Born on 19th November 1995, Tara Sutaria made a stunning debut with Student of the Year 2 and ever since, she has been in the limelight. The actress has impressed the fashion audience with her style sense. Tara's fashion sensibility is very much in tune with the trends and it is impeccable too. On her birthday, we are going to talk about her five stunning traditional fashion moments. Take a look at her outfit choices.
Tara Sutaria In A Grey Sari
So, recently Tara Sutaria donned a grey-hued sari for the Bachchan's Diwali bash. The actress looked gorgeous and flaunted minimal avatar. She wore a Manish Malhotra sari for the bash that was intricately embellished and teamed it with a sleeveless matte grey blouse. The diva accessorised her look with a chic layered necklace. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The sleek tresses completed her look.
Tara Sutaria In A Classy Traditional Suit
The Marjaavaan actress recently donned a Raw Mango suit that was enhanced by royal blue hue. Her attire featured intricate silver nature-inspired accents and consisted of a long kurta and cigarette pants. She draped a dark blue dupatta with her attire and teamed her ensemble with pointed black sandals. Tara accentuated her look with a statement neckpiece. The makeup was dewy and the wavy copper tresses rounded out her avatar.
Tara Sutaria In An All-White Lehenga
Tara Sutaria wore a pristine white lehenga for the Marjaavaan trailer. Her attire was by Gaurav Gupta and it was a simple ensemble with a sleeveless structured blouse and a long skirt with sheer accents. She also draped a matching dupatta with her attire and accessorised her look with statement danglers and a ring. The makeup was dewy and the middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.
Tara Sutaria In A Yellow Lehenga
Tara Sutaria looked beautiful in her Punit Balana outfit, which she wore for the store launch of the designer. It was a radiant number that consisted of an embellished blouse and voluminous skirt with subtle sequins and tassels. She also draped a complementing dupatta with her attire and spruced up her look with a dazzling choker. The makeup was dewy and the long wavy tresses rounded out her look.
Tara Sutaria In An Ivory Lehenga
The actress looked pretty as a peach in her pristine white Manish Malhotra ensemble that consisted of a blouse and a matching skirt. Her attire was intricately done and she teamed it with a matching dupatta. This time, Tara kept her look minimal and we guess accessory-free. However, her makeup game was strong with dewy touches. The bright pink lip shade and smoky kohl notched up her look. The side-swept wavy tresses elevated her avatar.
Tara Sutaria looked amazing as always. Happy birthday, Tara Sutaria!