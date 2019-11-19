Happy Birthday Tara Sutaria: Latest Make-up Looks Of The Actress Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Earlier, whenever we had to step out for parties or casual get-togethers, all we used to do was to just put on eyeliner and our favourite lip shade. Eventually, we learnt more about different make-up products, experimented with them and upped our beauty game. And all thanks to our Bollywood divas, who gave us stunning make-up goals with their beautiful looks at various places.

The Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria has been ruling the hearts of her fans with her killer looks these days. As the young diva turns 23 today (19 November), let us take a look at some of her latest best make-up looks.

1. Light Hued Make-up

On her recent Instagram feed, Tara Sutaria is seen sporting light hued make-up and we wonder how she managed to still look so beautiful. Though her look was dewy but from eye shadow to lip shade, her make-up was on point and looked perfect for a casual day out.

What you need

• Setting powder

• Concealer

• Foundation

• Contour

• Black eyeliner

• Pink eyeshadow

• Mascara

• Beauty blender

• Setting spray

• Contour brush

• Flat eyeshadow brush

• Eyebrow pencil

• Light pink lipstick

Steps to recreate the look

• First, apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it using the beauty blender.

• Now apply the concealer under your eyes and over the lid. Blend it properly using a beauty blender.

• Pick setting powder and dab it over the concealer to set it in place.

• Using the contour brush, softly contour your T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline.

• Fill in your brows using an eyebrow pencil.

• Now take the pink eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush, and apply it all over your lid and crease.

• Next, thinly line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner.

• Curl your lashes, and apply a nice coat of mascara.

• Apply the light pink lipstick on your lips to finish off the look.

• Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.

2. Glittering Purple Eyeshadow Look

Tara Sutaria had a stunning photoshoot for Bobbi Brown beauty brand. The most highlighted part about her make-up was the glittering purple eyeshadow, which caught our attention. Check out how to ace this look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Glittering purple eyeshadow

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Light pink lipstick

• Light pink lip liner

• Contour

• Contour brush

• Highlighter

• Beauty blender

• Setting spray

• Flat eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

• Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face and blend it using your fingertips. Wait for some time till it gets absorbed.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it using the beauty blender.

• Now, apply the concealer under your eyes and over the lid. Blend it using the beauty blender.

• Dab some setting powder over your concealer to set it in place.

• Using the contour brush, lightly contour your T-zone, cheekbones and jawline.

• Fill in your brows properly using an eyebrow pencil.

• Moving to the eyes, take some glittering purple eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid and crease. Blend it well from the ends to give it a smokey eye effect.

• Now, thinly line your upper lash line with black eyeliner.

• Curl your lashes, and apply a nice coat of mascara. Wait for it to dry and then apply another coat of mascara.

• Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, your cupid's bow and the tip and on the bridge of your nose.

• Fill in your lips using lip liner and then apply the light pink lipstick.

• Spritz some setting spray all over your face to set the make-up in place.

3. All Pink Make-up

There is no denying the fact that the pink colour is a girl's best friend. And this time Tara Sutaria flaunted her love affair with pink colour stunningly. In one of her photoshoots for Bobbi Brown brand, Tara Sutaria was seen sporting all pink make-up and looked pretty. Here is how you can also get the same make-up look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Pink eyeshadow

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Pink blush

• Blush brush

• Hot-pink lipstick

• Lip liner

• Highlighter

• Contour

• Contour brush

• Beauty blender

• Setting spray

• Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

• First, apply the primer on the T-zone of your face and blend it properly using your fingertips. Wait for some time till it gets absorbed completely.

• Now, apply the foundation on the face and neck, blend it using a beauty blender.

• Next, apply the concealer over the eyelid and under the eyes. Blend it using the same beauty blender.

• Dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Using the contour brush, lightly contour your T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline.

• Define your eyebrows using an eyebrow pencil and then fill them.

• Take some pink eyeshadow on the fluffy brush, and apply it all over your lid and crease. Blend it properly till it gets a little light.

• Apply some eyeshadow softly on the lower lash line as well, and blend it.

• Thinly line your upper lash line using black eyeliner.

• Coat your eyelashes with some mascara.

• Apply the pink blush on the apples of your cheeks using the blush brush.

• Highlight your cheekbones, your cupid's bow and the tip, and the bridge of your nose using the highlighter.

• Fill in your lips using lip liner and then apply the hot-pink colour lipstick to finish off the look.

• Spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the make-up in place.

Tara Sutaria's make-up was really amazing. What do you think about her make-up looks? Which one did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Tara Sutaria!

All Pic Credits: Tara Sutaria