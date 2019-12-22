Radhika Apte, Yami Gautam, And Other Actresses Made Heads Turn With Their Stunning Saris Recently

Radhika Apte Styled by Who Wore What When, Radhika Apte looked gorgeous in her sari recently, which she wore for an event recently. It was a stunning light blue-hued sari, which came from the label Torani. Her sari was lightweight and featured intricate border. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless floral-patterned blouse, which upped her sari look. Radhika upped her look with a meticulously done sleek neckpiece and complementing studs, which were by Sangeeta Boochra. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The tiny black bindi also added to her look. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her traditional avatar.

Tara Sutaria Tara Sutaria's sari was also beautiful and a celebration of the country's craftsmanship. She wore a sari by Anjul Bhandari. Her sari was accentuated by intricate chikankari and mukaish work. The gold marori border upped her sari look notches higher. She spruced up her look with stunning oxidised bangles and earrings but it was emerald ring that absolutely had all our attention. Her jewellery was by Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Tara's makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade, complementing eye shadow, and contoured cheekbones. She wore a silver bindi and completed her look with wavy highlighted tresses.

Anya Chalotra Anya Chalotra looked absolutely divine in her Manish Malhotra sari, which she wore for The Witcher event. Styled by Holly White, Anya wore a pristine white sequinned sari by the designer and teamed it with a strapless white blouse. Anya kept her jewellery game light with delicate earrings and ring. The makeup was marked by magenta pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted impeccable tresses rounded out her avatar.

Kajol Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol also looked beyond stunning in her sari, which she wore for the Tanhaji promotions. Her sari came from the label, Torani and it was a Neelam Chakori Chidiya Chandni sari. The sari was from the label's Chatt AW19-20 collection. It was a beautiful sari with nature-inspired patterns and Kajol paired it with V-neckline royal blue-hued silk blouse that went well with her sari. She notched up her look with an intricate gold choker and a stunning bangle. Her jewellery was by Ritika Sachdeva and Curio Cottage. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and purple and pink eye shadow. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Alia Bhatt For the Star Screen Awards night, Alia Bhatt wore a vibrant Sabyasachi sari. She was styled by Ami Patel and her sari came alive with shimmering black, yellow, orange, red, and pink striped patterns. The sari featured intricately-done floral-patterned border and she teamed it with a sleeveless and complementing blouse. Her eye-catching danglers also came from Sabyasachi's eponymous label. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and a black bindi. The middle-parted neat bun completed her ethnic look.

Richa Chadha Richa Chadha showed us the power of pink with her gorgeous Neeta Lulla sari. Richa's pink sari was subtly done and featured plain white border. She paired her sari with a glossy textured pink blouse that went well with her sari. Styled by Who Wore What When, she wore a golden polki flower motif ring by Ritika Bhasin. Her Burma ruby polki studs were by Ambrus - Your Jewellery Closet. The Masaan actress also carried an Oyster potli bag with her, which was by Aanchal Sayal. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The short tresses rounded out her avatar.