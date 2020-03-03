Just In
Kajol And Shruti Haasan Give Us Gorgeous Fashion Moment At Devi Screening
Bollywood divas Kajol and Shruti Haasan starrer Devi released yesterday. Yesterday, a special screening of the short film was held in Mumbai before the film's release, where the two divas graced the event in stunning outfits. While Kajol was dressed to impress in a yellow ethnic outfit, Shruti, on the other hand made heads turn in a black jumpsuit. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.
Kajol In A Yellow Ethnic Outfit
Kajol donned a lovely yellow ethnic outfit and looked extremely beautiful. It was a long flared number, which was accentuated by multi-hued block-patterned bodice and subtle white dotted prints . Her outfit also featured white-striped sleeves that was exaggerated by circular flounce. The diva accessorised her look with a gold-toned choker neckpiece and rings. She pulled back her tresses into a bun. Minimal base and slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.
Shruti Haasan In A Black Jumpsuit
Shruti Haasan sported a black jumpsuit, which came from the label Nauman Piyarji. It was a full-length jumpsuit that featured full-sleeved plunging neckline top and flared pants. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she completed her look with a pair of matching heels and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery by Rhea Kapoor. Shruti let loose her mid-parted long tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and maroon-hued lip shade.
So, what do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.