Shruti Haasan’s Recent Photoshoot Flaunting Designer Green Sari Is Highly Impressive Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

A woman is mostly at her graceful best when she drapes a sari, and that's the reason our Bollywood divas often opts to step out in designer saris. Be it film promotions or events, the actresses always gets successful in catching our attention with her sari looks. Recently, Shruti Haasan graced the red carpet at the Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 in a beautiful green-hued sari. She also shared a few pictures from the photoshoot on her Instagram handle. With the fierce expression in a lovely sari, Shruti took our heart away. So, let us take a close look at her sari and decode it.

So, for the event, Shruti Haasan opted for a green-hued sari, which came from the noted designer Ritu Kumar. Her pretty sari featured silver dotted prints and intricately-embroidered border. Styled by Amritharam, she draped the sheer pallu with thin pleats that covered her halter-neck sleeveless blouse. Her matching backless blouse was accentuated by heavy embellishments. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned exquisite long earrings and gold-toned ring from Amrapali and Challani Jewellery Mart.

On the makeup front, minimal base and sharp contouring marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade rounded out her look. Shruti pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a neat low ponytail.

We really liked Shruti Haasan's sari and she pulled it off very well. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shruti Haasan