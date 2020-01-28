ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: The Actress Who Can Teach You How To Mix Fashion And Art

    By
    |

    Shruti Haasan is one of the rare Bollywood actresses, who has surpassed fashion boundaries. In other words, with her photoshoots, the actress has mixed fashion and art. Her recent photoshoot for Karthik Srinivasan was a visual delight and featured strong emotions. She gave us contrasting outfits inspiration. For the Aza photoshoot, the actress flaunted edgy and feminine outfits. So, let's talk about her three dramatic photoshoots on her birthday.

    Shruti Haasan's Black Gothic Dress

    For Karthik Srinivasan's calendar, Shruti Haasan flaunted a black gothic dress against a hauntingly beautiful and smokey backdrop. Styled by Amritharam, her bold black dress came alive with lace and metallic details. It was also a beautifully embellished number and her attire also featured sheer details on the sleeves. Her nails were painted black and the makeup was highlighted by minty pink lip shade. The middle-parted black and pink tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Shruti Haasan's Ivory Dress

    This photoshoot of Shruti Haasan's was also Karthik Srinivasan's calendar but this one was absolutely different from the first one. This photoshoot was about flaming yellow backdrop and reminded us of the fantasy world. For this shoot, she wore a strapless Swapnil Shinde's ruffled white dress with a flowy touch and deep side slit. The attire also featured a train and a dazzling crown. The sparkling bracelet accentuated her look. However, more than the makeup, her bubblegum pink tresses absolutely had all our attention.

    Shruti Haasan's Edgy Attire

    For Aza, she wore a number of traditional and western outfits but this particular ensemble intrigued us the most as it made us think of the rock chic era. It was quite a perceptive photoshoot with Shruti Hassan's smouldering look. This ensemble of hers was also about colour-blocks and contrasts. For instance, she teamed her embellished Simply Simone blouse with a white ruffled skirt, and the black dotted jacket enhanced her outfit look. The golden boots made our jaws drop and so did the statement Amrapali maangtikka. The light makeup and messy tresses elevated her look.

    So, which photoshoot of Shruti Haasan's did you like the most?

    Happy Birthday, Shruti Haasan!

    More SHRUTI HAASAN News

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 13:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue