Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: The Actress Who Can Teach You How To Mix Fashion And Art Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shruti Haasan is one of the rare Bollywood actresses, who has surpassed fashion boundaries. In other words, with her photoshoots, the actress has mixed fashion and art. Her recent photoshoot for Karthik Srinivasan was a visual delight and featured strong emotions. She gave us contrasting outfits inspiration. For the Aza photoshoot, the actress flaunted edgy and feminine outfits. So, let's talk about her three dramatic photoshoots on her birthday.

Shruti Haasan's Black Gothic Dress

For Karthik Srinivasan's calendar, Shruti Haasan flaunted a black gothic dress against a hauntingly beautiful and smokey backdrop. Styled by Amritharam, her bold black dress came alive with lace and metallic details. It was also a beautifully embellished number and her attire also featured sheer details on the sleeves. Her nails were painted black and the makeup was highlighted by minty pink lip shade. The middle-parted black and pink tresses rounded out her avatar.

Shruti Haasan's Ivory Dress

This photoshoot of Shruti Haasan's was also Karthik Srinivasan's calendar but this one was absolutely different from the first one. This photoshoot was about flaming yellow backdrop and reminded us of the fantasy world. For this shoot, she wore a strapless Swapnil Shinde's ruffled white dress with a flowy touch and deep side slit. The attire also featured a train and a dazzling crown. The sparkling bracelet accentuated her look. However, more than the makeup, her bubblegum pink tresses absolutely had all our attention.

Shruti Haasan's Edgy Attire

For Aza, she wore a number of traditional and western outfits but this particular ensemble intrigued us the most as it made us think of the rock chic era. It was quite a perceptive photoshoot with Shruti Hassan's smouldering look. This ensemble of hers was also about colour-blocks and contrasts. For instance, she teamed her embellished Simply Simone blouse with a white ruffled skirt, and the black dotted jacket enhanced her outfit look. The golden boots made our jaws drop and so did the statement Amrapali maangtikka. The light makeup and messy tresses elevated her look.

So, which photoshoot of Shruti Haasan's did you like the most?

Happy Birthday, Shruti Haasan!