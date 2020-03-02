Kajol's Bossy Blue Pantsuit Is Perfect For Informal Meetings Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Kajol has been giving us stunning fashion statements. Her ethnic style is absolutely stunning but her western fashion sense is also equally strong. Recently, the diva stepped out to promote her short film titled Devi and exuded boss lady vibes in a gorgeous blue pantsuit. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for Devi film promotions on Kapil Sharma's show, Kajol opted for a dark-blue pantsuit, which came from the label Saiid Kobeisy. Her suit consisted of a puff-sleeved long-lapel peplum blazer that gave amazing structure to her attire. She donned a round-collar extended-sleeve printed tee with it and teamed it with matching pants. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the Tanhaji actress completed her look with a pair of heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. Kajol went accessory-free.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, curled lashes, maroon-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy red lip shade spruced up her look.

We absolutely loved Kajol's blue pantsuit and it's perfect for informal meetings. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.