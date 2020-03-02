ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kajol's Bossy Blue Pantsuit Is Perfect For Informal Meetings

    By
    |

    Bollywood actress Kajol has been giving us stunning fashion statements. Her ethnic style is absolutely stunning but her western fashion sense is also equally strong. Recently, the diva stepped out to promote her short film titled Devi and exuded boss lady vibes in a gorgeous blue pantsuit. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, for Devi film promotions on Kapil Sharma's show, Kajol opted for a dark-blue pantsuit, which came from the label Saiid Kobeisy. Her suit consisted of a puff-sleeved long-lapel peplum blazer that gave amazing structure to her attire. She donned a round-collar extended-sleeve printed tee with it and teamed it with matching pants. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the Tanhaji actress completed her look with a pair of heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. Kajol went accessory-free.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, curled lashes, maroon-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy red lip shade spruced up her look.

    We absolutely loved Kajol's blue pantsuit and it's perfect for informal meetings. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More KAJOL News

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue