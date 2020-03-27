Aditi Rao Hydari’s Comfortable Outfits Are For All Those Who Are In Work-From-Home State Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Due to coronavirus outbreak, we all our doing work-from-home in our respective fields. There are some Bollywood celebrities who have taken this very seriously and their Instagram feed is a proof of it as they have been posting pictures from their at-home photoshoots. Among all, is young budding fashionista Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently did a photoshoot for Femina India's magazine. Dressed in comfortable outfits, she gave fashion goals to all the women who are in work-from-home state. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it. She was styled by Swathi Kunjan.

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Black Wrap Dress

Aditi Rao Hydari donned a quarter-sleeved long-lapel black wrap dress from the label Massimo Dutti. Her mini dress featured overlap detailing and cinched waist. What enhanced her look was a classic-collar extended-sleeved green-hued tee, which she wore underneath her dress. The Padmaavat actress flaunted her toned legs and went jewellery-free. She let loose her mid-parted tresses loose and slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, soft kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Crop Top And Skirt

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a slight off-shoulder aqua-blue hued crop top, which was accentuated by overlap detailing. The exaggerated puffed sleeves, added dramatic quotient to her look. She paired her crop top with a high-waist mid-length white skirt that featured black-hued prints. Aditi's ensemble came from the brand Zara and she went jewellery-free. The Wazir actress sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and elevated her look with filled brows, soft kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She left her mid-parted layered tresses loose.

So, what do you think about her both outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

