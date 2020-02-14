Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Aditi Rao Hydari Nails The Graphic Eyeliner Look On The Ramp Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Some beauty trends are not just about getting togged up but also require the right amount of flair to carry them off. The graphic eyeliner is one such beauty trend. Aditi Rao Hydari walked on the ramp of ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 in a stunning graphic eyeliner make-up look with the perfect flair and deportment needed to pull off this look.

Aditi Rao Hydari turned showstopper for the acclaimed designer Ritu Kumar on the day 2 of the fashion week. She went for a simple and neutral make-up look that was accentuated by the stunning eyeliner pattern on her eyes. With bare eyes and intensely filled-in brows, it was the graphic cat-eye look of our dreams. The eyeliner went a little outside the outer corner of the eyes before tracing it back to the crease of the eyelids. Bronzed base, highlighted high points of the face and nude pink lip shade made this look even more striking.

She wore this look with a gorgeous sheer midnight blue dress with high black boots. Accessorising the look with just a single long dangler on her right ear, Aditi made a bold statement at the ramp.

Without a doubt, Aditi nailed the graphic eyeliner make-up look. She definitely raised the bar with this look and inspired us to dive into the more unconventional looks. We loved this look of hers, what about you? Tell us your thoughts on this look in the comment section below.