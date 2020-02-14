ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Aditi Rao Hydari Nails The Graphic Eyeliner Look On The Ramp

    By

    Some beauty trends are not just about getting togged up but also require the right amount of flair to carry them off. The graphic eyeliner is one such beauty trend. Aditi Rao Hydari walked on the ramp of ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 in a stunning graphic eyeliner make-up look with the perfect flair and deportment needed to pull off this look.

    Aditi Rao Hydari turned showstopper for the acclaimed designer Ritu Kumar on the day 2 of the fashion week. She went for a simple and neutral make-up look that was accentuated by the stunning eyeliner pattern on her eyes. With bare eyes and intensely filled-in brows, it was the graphic cat-eye look of our dreams. The eyeliner went a little outside the outer corner of the eyes before tracing it back to the crease of the eyelids. Bronzed base, highlighted high points of the face and nude pink lip shade made this look even more striking.

    She wore this look with a gorgeous sheer midnight blue dress with high black boots. Accessorising the look with just a single long dangler on her right ear, Aditi made a bold statement at the ramp.

    Without a doubt, Aditi nailed the graphic eyeliner make-up look. She definitely raised the bar with this look and inspired us to dive into the more unconventional looks. We loved this look of hers, what about you? Tell us your thoughts on this look in the comment section below.

    More ADITI RAO HYDARI News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue