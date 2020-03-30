Shruti Haasan’s Three Impressive Looks From Her Movie 3 Which Completes 8 years Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

An intense-romantic drama, 3 is a beautiful movie and completes 8 years today. This is the same movie, which had a viral song, 'Why This Kolavari Di?' The movie stars Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead and while we thought Shruti Haasan was natural in the movie, her wardrobe in 3 was also so versatile and reflected three stages of being in love. So, on movie's 8 years, we have decoded Shruti Haasan's three looks for you.

The Young Girl Look

Shruti Haasan looked really convincing as a young schoolgirl in the movie and typically she wears the long skirts and shirts for this part. In this look of hers, she donned a red half-sleeved kurta and indigo blue skirt that was subtly-printed. It was a simple number and she paired her attire with slippers. A bindi and soft pink lip shade upped her look but most of all, the middle-parted pigtail is what made her look like a schoolgirl.

The Modern Woman Look

Not to stereotype a modern woman but Shruti Haasan's this look also wins us. She looked so independent here in her salwar kameez, which was dipped in shades of red and mustard. She carried mustard stole with her and a brown box purse with her. Her makeup was louder here but still minimal and the ponytail hairstyle definitely represented youth. She also wore light accessories to signify modern minimal look.

The Traditional Look

Her traditional looks are also in tune with the modern sensibilities in the movie. For instance, this look of hers in the sari really impressed us. She wore a light floral-patterned sari. It seemed like an organza saree dipped in a very light cream shade and teamed it with a red dotted blouse. The gold neckpiece accentuated her look and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which look of Shruti Haasan's did you like the most from 3? Let us know that.