Just In
Don't Miss
- Technology OnePlus 8 Series To Launch On April 14: Everything You Need To Know
- News Karnataka wants people in home quarantine to send a selfie every hour, starting 7 am
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Says She Rejected Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Came To My House And Offered The Film
- Finance Best Health Insurance Plans for Individuals Aged Between 30 - 45 Years
- Automobiles Volkswagen Extended Warranty And Service Packages Announced During Covid-19 Outbreak
- Sports Bengal Tennis Association donates Rs 1 lakh to fight COVID-19 pandemic
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In April
- Education Coronavirus Outbreak: NTA Helpline Numbers Released For JEE Main & NEET Aspirants
Shruti Haasan’s Three Impressive Looks From Her Movie 3 Which Completes 8 years
An intense-romantic drama, 3 is a beautiful movie and completes 8 years today. This is the same movie, which had a viral song, 'Why This Kolavari Di?' The movie stars Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead and while we thought Shruti Haasan was natural in the movie, her wardrobe in 3 was also so versatile and reflected three stages of being in love. So, on movie's 8 years, we have decoded Shruti Haasan's three looks for you.
The Young Girl Look
Shruti Haasan looked really convincing as a young schoolgirl in the movie and typically she wears the long skirts and shirts for this part. In this look of hers, she donned a red half-sleeved kurta and indigo blue skirt that was subtly-printed. It was a simple number and she paired her attire with slippers. A bindi and soft pink lip shade upped her look but most of all, the middle-parted pigtail is what made her look like a schoolgirl.
The Modern Woman Look
Not to stereotype a modern woman but Shruti Haasan's this look also wins us. She looked so independent here in her salwar kameez, which was dipped in shades of red and mustard. She carried mustard stole with her and a brown box purse with her. Her makeup was louder here but still minimal and the ponytail hairstyle definitely represented youth. She also wore light accessories to signify modern minimal look.
The Traditional Look
Her traditional looks are also in tune with the modern sensibilities in the movie. For instance, this look of hers in the sari really impressed us. She wore a light floral-patterned sari. It seemed like an organza saree dipped in a very light cream shade and teamed it with a red dotted blouse. The gold neckpiece accentuated her look and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, which look of Shruti Haasan's did you like the most from 3? Let us know that.