Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Throwback Picture Of Her Regal Bridal Look In Embroidered Pastel Lehenga
It's been more than a month since we have been self-quarantining and during these days, our Bollywood divas have also been constantly treating us with their throwback pictures on social media. And the diva, who caught our attention recently was Aditi Rao Hydari, who shared a couple of throwback pictures from her Kalki Fashion photoshoot. Dressed in a beautiful heavily embroidered lehenga with perfect jewellery, Aditi exuded regal vibes. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, Aditi Rao Hydari donned a pastel-hued lehenga and looked extremely gorgeous. It was hand-embroidered lehenga, which featured elegant feminine silhouette and was accentuated by colour design of millennial pinks and signature floral detailing. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she paired her lehenga with an off-shoulder matching choli that was enhanced by stone-studded neckline. The Padmaavat actress draped a sheer net dupatta that complemented her attire. The gold-toned pearl and uncut diamond-detailed matha patti and haath phool from Satyani Fine Jewels upped her regal look.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, dark-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Pyscho actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail.
Aditi Rao Hydari looked extremely beautiful in this regal lehenga of hers. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Aditi Rao Hydari