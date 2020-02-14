Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Aditi Rao Hydari Graces The Ramp In A Silk Organza Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aditi Rao Hydari turned showstopper for Ritu Kumar x Ecovero on day two of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. The actress looked gorgeous in her flowy ensemble that came from Nature's Origami AW20 collection. Her attire was asymmetrical and crafted out of eco-friendly fabric. So, let's decode her attire and look.

So, Aditi Rao donned an outfit that highlighted the significance of the Indian tribal and contemporary art. It seemed like a rejuvenating number and the actress looked pretty as a peach in her attire. She wore a blue-hued hand-embroidered silk organza dress that featured prints, which were inspired by the applique work of Orissa. It was a flared number that was enhanced by bold slits and high neckline. It was marked by sheer accents and floral patterns.

The Padmaavat actress paired her ensemble with black boots, which went well with her attire and gave her look a whiff of contemporary bohemian touch. The accessories included sleek danglers and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and winged eyeliner. The nude-toned makeup elevated her look and she rounded out her avatar with middle-parted sleek tresses. So, what do you think about Aditi Rao Hydari's attire and avatar? Let us know that in the comment section.