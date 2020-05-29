Aamna Sharif’s Pink Lehenga Or Green Crop Top-Skirt, Which One Will You Pick For Bestie’s Sangeet? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The new Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Aamna Sharif has been giving major festive fashion goals in her beautiful ethnic outfits during this holy month of Ramadan. Though the festival has come to an end, but it seems like the actress is in no mood to come out of her ethnic zone. Recently, Aamna took to her Instagram feed to share few pictures, where she was seen sporting two different ethnic ensembles- one was a pink lehenga while the other was a green crop top-skirt. Her both outfits looked perfect for bestie's sangeet. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and find the ideal one for the special occasion.

Aamna Sharif In A Pink Lehenga

Aamna Sharif was decked up in a pink lehenga, which was accentuated by golden floral and leaf patterns. She teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless halter-neck matching choli that featured embellished border. The actress draped a sheer net dupatta that had pink embroidered border. Aamna accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned ethnic earrings and left her mid-parted tresses loose. Minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Aamna Sharif In A Green Crop Top & Skirt

Aamna Sharif sported a beautiful light-green hued ethnic ensemble and looked extremely gorgeous. Her ensemble consisted of a sleeveless halter-neck crop top, which was accentuated by multi-hued prints and mirror-work. She teamed her top with a long flared matching skirt that featured red floral patterns. The diva upped her look with a pair of purple stone detailed drop earrings and silver-toned ring. Aamna pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail and wrapped her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved both the outfits of Aamna Sharif but her green hued ensemble stood out better for us. What do you think about it? Which outfit of hers did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif