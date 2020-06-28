Komolika Aka Aamna Sharif Give Ethnic Fashion Goals For Fesivals With Her Comfy White Suit

ENGLISH

    TV and Bollywood actress Aamna Sharif has been winning the hearts of her fans not just with her brilliant acting as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 but also with her fashion sense. From flaunting pretty ethnic outfits on festive occasions to giving major monsoon goals in her cute breezy dresses, the diva has been constantly treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures on Instagram during the lockdown. Recently, Aamna shared a couple of pictures, where she was seen sporting a white ethnic suit. She looked very elegant in her sober and comfy suit and it's perfect for casual occasions. So, let us take a close look at her suit and decode it.

    So, Aamna Sharif sported a pretty white ethnic suit and looked absolutely beautiful. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar long kurti, which was accentuated by intricately embroidered floral patterns. It also featured a keyhole in the neckline and side slits. The Ek Villain actress teamed it with matching bottoms and accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned delicate jhumkis.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Aloo Chaat actress left her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked gorgeous.

    We really liked this white ethnic suit of Aamna Sharif. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif

    Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
