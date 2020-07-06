Aamna Sharif And Mouni Roy In Pink Ethnic Suit, Who Looked Lovely And Who Gave Better Fashion Goals? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

While the world is bored of their quarantine life, it's celebrities who are coming up with interesting posts on social media to keep the interest of their fans alive. TV celebrities Aamna Sharif and Mouni Roy have constantly been treating them with their gorgeous ethnic and western looks. Recently, the two lovely ladies took to their Instagram handle to share their pictures in pink ethnic suit. Both the actresses looked pretty in their suits and gave us major pink fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at their suits and find who looked lovelier and whose attire gave better goals.

Aamna Sharif In A Pink Ethnic Suit

Aamna Sharif looked absolutely beautiful in a pink ethnic suit. Her suit consisted of a half-sleeved long kurti, which was accentuated by intricate golden embroidery on the sleeves, bodice, and at the border. She teamed her kurti with matching bottoms and draped a sheer net dupatta. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of white-pearl detailed gold-toned earrings and spruced up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses loose.

Mouni Roy In A Pink Ethnic Suit

Mouni Roy sported a pretty light-pink ethnic suit and looked wonderful. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved sweetheart-neckline long straight pink kurti, which featured white-hued embroidered floral patterns. She teamed her pink kurti with white bottoms that too featured white floral patterns. The Made In China actress ditched the dupatta and instead upped her look with a pendant chain neckpiece, ring and red nail paint. Mouni let loose her side-parted layered tresses and elevated her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

We really liked these pink ethnic suits of both Mouni Roy and Aamna Sharif. But Mouni looked prettier and Aamna gave better goals. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif, Mouni Roy