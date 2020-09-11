Happy Birthday Surbhi Chandna: 5 Ethnic Outfits Of The Actress You Must Add In Your Wardrobe ASAP Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 11 September 1989, Indian Television actress Surbhi Chandna made her acting debut in 2009 with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she played Sweety. However, she is best known for her portrayal of Annika in Ishqbaaaz and Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. Currently, the actress is portraying Bani in popular show Naagin 5.

Apart from being a brilliant actress, Surbhi is also a fashion enthusiast. She has been treating us with her gorgeous looks on Instagram, especially in ethnic outfits. So, today, on Surbhi Chandna's birthday, take a look at her five best ethnic ensembles, which you must add in your wardrobe ASAP.

Surbhi Chandna In A Brown Lehenga For an episode of Naagin 5, Surbhi Chandna was decked up in a beautiful brown lehenga, which was accentuated by subtle floral prints. Styled by Triptii Arora, she teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline golden sequin choli and draped a matching floral dupatta that featured golden embellished border. The actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, tassel-detailed jhumkis, orange bangles, and rings. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted straight tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and brown lip shade. Surbhi Chandna In A Pink Ensemble Surbhi Chandna treated her fans with her beautiful look in a pink ensemble on the occasion of Eid 2020. It was a full-sleeved off-shoulder pink ensemble, which was accentuated by intricate golden embroidered patterns. She paired it with a matching net dupatta and upped her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, pretty passa, and white-pearl detailed heavy choker. The diva pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a low bun and adorned it with a gold-toned hair accessory. Pointed brows, winged eyeliner, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Surbhi Chandna In A Green Kurti And Red Palazzo Surbhi Chandna donned a sleeveless mint-green long kurti, which had intricate red and green floral prints. She teamed her easy-breezy kurti with ankle-length red palazoo pants that featured checked patterns. The diva completed her look with a pair of golden juttis and opted for minimal jewellery. She let loose her mid-parted long curly tresses and wrapped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip shade. Surbhi Chandna In A Peach Ensemble Surbhi Chandna was dressed to impress in a lovely peach ensemble and looked extremely gorgeous. Her ensemble consisted of a sleeveless long kurti, which was accentuated by different silver patterns and side slits. She paired her kurti with matching flared bottoms and draped a sheer dupatta that featured mirror-work. The actress notched up her look with a pair of drop earrings, metal bangles, and rings. She let loose her side-parted highlighted voluminous curly tresses and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, blue eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Surbhi Chandna In A Yellow Ensemble Surbhi Chandna sported a sleeveless long dark-yellow kurti, which was accentuated by subtle white prints. Her kurti also featured a halter-neck detailed overlap-detailing on the bodice that added to the stylish quotient.She teamed her kurti that came with side slits with high-waist white pants. Her white pants had subtle block patterns and yellow stripes at the hem. The diva completed her look with ivory juttis. The black and golden wrist watch upped her look and she left her side-parted curly tresses loose. Filled brows, curled lashes, soft blush, and light cherry lip shade rounded out her look.

We absolutely loved all these ethnic outfits of Surbhi Chandna and they all are ideal for upcoming festivals. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Surbhi Chandna!

Pic Credits: Surbhi Chandna