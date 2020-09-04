Karishma Tanna, Aamna Sharif And Surbhi Chandna’s Ensembles Are Must-Have For Upcoming Festival Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it a small festival or big, and widely celebrated festival, one thing we loved about these occasions is that it give us an opportunity to flaunt our desi side in beautiful ethnic numbers. It has been almost seven months that we are isolated at our homes due to coronavirus pandemic and no matter how long it goes, one thing is sure, we still won't miss any opportunity to dress in our traditional best. Well, do you know from where do we get this inspiration from? Of course, the celebrity divas!

Recently, TV actresses Karishma Tanna, Aamna Sharif and Surbhi Chandna took to their Instagram feeds to share their pictures in beautiful ethnic ensembles. While Karishma looked regal in a kaftaan dress, Aamna and Surbhi sported black floral lehenga and printed red kurta respectively. So, let us take a close look at their outfits that gave major fashion goals for upcoming festivals.

Karishma Tanna In A Regal Kaftaan Dress

Karishma Tanna sported a green-hued long kaftaan from the label The Boozy Button, which was accentuated by intricate prints. Her kaftaan had dori knot-detailing at the front, that added structure to her attire. Her kaftaan featured an overlap-detailed floral printed cloth that looked like a shrug. She teamed it with white flared bottoms and completed her look with a pair of golden juttis. The Naagin actress accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings by Ritika Sachdeva and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Karishma let loose her side-parted straight tresses loose.

Aamna Sharif In A Black Floral Lehenga

Aamna Sharif was decked up in a black lehenga, which came from the label Saundh's caravan collection. Her lehenga was accentuated by fuchsia red, yellow, black, and ivory floral prints. She teamed her flared lehenga with a full-sleeved matching peplum choli and upped her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress let loose her side-parted highlighted wavy tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, light pink eye shadow, and red lip tint.

Surbhi Chandna In A Printed Red Kurta Set

Surbhi Chandna donned a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline flared long kurta, which came from the label Ambraee by Palak Agrawal. Her kurta was accentuated by intricate red-hued zig-zag striped patterns and golden embroidered neckline. She teamed her kurta with breezy white dupatta that had subtle floral prints. The Sanjivani actress notched up her look with a pair of gold-toned drop jhumkis, rings, and a wrist watch. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of the actresses? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna, Aamna Sharif, Surbhi Chandna