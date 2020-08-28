Mouni Roy Or Karishma Tanna, Whose Ethnic Look In Brown Kurti And White Skirt Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The big festival Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 began on 22 August and the celebrations are unstoppable. From decorating the idol every morning to sporting new ethnic outfit each day, people are leaving no stone unturned in celebrating the festival in the best possible way with full enthusiasm. As Ganpati Visarjan also known as Anant Chaturdashi is near, recently Bollywood divas Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna took to their Instagram feed to give us major fashion goals for the day. Dressed in a brown kurti and white skirt, the two flaunted quite a similar look. So, let us take a close look at their ensembles and find whose outfit looked better.

Mouni Roy In A Brown Kurti And White Skirt

Mouni Roy sported a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline light brown hued long kurti, which was accentuated by intricate white floral and leaf patterns. She teamed her flared kurti with a white skirt and completed her look with a pair of nude-hued sandals. Mouni's ensemble came from the label Insha Creations and she accessorised her look with a gold-toned pendant neckpiece, bracelets, and silver-toned ring. The London Confidential actress let loose her straight highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, and pink lip shade.

Karishma Tanna In A Brown Kurti And White Skirt

Karishma Tanna was decked up in a quarter-sleeved round-collar flared light brown kurti, which was accentuated by white embroidered patterns on the bodice and at the hem. Her kurti featured sharp pleats and she teamed it with a white skirt too. Surprisingly, Karishma's ensemble also came from Insha Creations but it had different embroidery on it. The Sanju actress completed her look with a pair of golden juttis and upped her look with grey-hued pretty jhumkis and rings. Karishma pulled up her highlighted tresses into a high bun and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by soft blush and pink lip shade. The stylish black reflectors added fashion quotient to her look.

Both the actresses looked gorgeous in their brown ensembles but we liked Karishma Tanna's outfit slightly more. Whose attire did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna