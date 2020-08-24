Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Karishma Tanna And Mrunal Thakur Blossom In Yellow Attire, Who Looked Better? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, Bollywood divas Karishma Tanna and Mrunal Thakur exuded fresh and lively vibes as they blossomed like a sunflower in their beautiful yellow numbers. While Karishma was dressed in a lovely kurta set, Mrunal, on the other hand, opted for a pretty floral ensemble. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find whose ensemble looked prettier.

Karishma Tanna In A Yellow Kurta Set

Karishma Tanna was decked up in a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline light-yellow frock-style short kurta, which was accentuated by multi-hued zig-zag striped patterns. The actress teamed her kurta with pristine white dhoti pants and completed her look with a pair of matching juttis. Karishma's ensemble was designed by Gopi Vaid and accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned half-moon shaped earrings from the label Shvet. She let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Mrunal Thakur In A Yellow Ensemble

Mrunal Thakur sported a bright-yellow flared ensemble from the label Earthen, which was accentuated by pretty pink florals and green leaves patterns. Her ensemble consisted of a quarter-sleeved easy-breezy long kurti and slim fit bottoms. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress teamed her ensemble with matching dupatta and completed her look with golden juttis from Fizzy Goblet. Mrunal notched up her look with a pair of pearl-drop detailed pretty earrings and metallic bracelet from the label Kohar. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low ponytail and wrapped up her look with a tiny black bindi, thick brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade.

So, whose yellow ensemble did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna, Mrunal Thakur