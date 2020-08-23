Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra, And Karishma Tanna In Their Traditional Best Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A number of ardent followers of Lord Ganesha are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi today. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the followers can't step out of their home and so, everyone is celebrating the festival at their home. However, celebrating at home doesn't mean that people haven't dressed up in their traditional best. Our Hindi film industry divas have given us festive wear inspiration today with their outfits and some have even put throwback pictures from last few years on their Instagram feed. For instance, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her Instagram feed to wish her fans and has put a collage from her previous year celebrations. But apart from Madhuri Dixit, today on Ganesh Chaturthi, we decoded the festive looks of Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Karishma Tanna.

Courtesy: Sonali Bendre's Instagram

Sonali Bendre In A Green Saree

Sonali Bendre looked festive perfect and was dressed beautifully in a green saree, which she wore for the auspicious occasion. The actress was all-smiles as she carried a puja thaali adorned with yellow and orange mogra flowers and a diya. Her saree seemed handwoven and she wore a soothing green colour saree and paired it with a silk zari blouse dipped in a soft golden hue. She wore a mangalsutra and accessorised her look with gold jewellery that consisted of a necklace, choker, bangles, and earrings. She upped her look with a traditional red Chandra Kor bindi. She also wore a pink lip shade and contoured her cheekbones beautifully. Her eye makeup was light and her side-parted bun was highlighted by white flowers.

Courtesy: Team PC's Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Suit Looks

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' team posted two pictures of hers celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress wore an embellished suit in one picture. The puja was elaborate and she wore a lime green and pink suit that was embellished at the border in gold tones. She accessorised her look with a chic ring and her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The wavy copper tresses rounded out her avatar. In another throwback picture of hers, which she shared with her father, she wore a powdered blue suit that was embroidered and featured intricately-done sleeves. Priyanka looked simply stunning in both the suit looks.

Courtesy: Karishma Tanna's Instagram

Karishma Tanna's Floral Kurta Set

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 2020 winner and Sanju actress, Karishma Tanna looked graceful in her blue kurta set, which we felt was simple and yet festive. She wore a blue kurta set that was enhanced by pink floral and rose patterns. The border of her kurta was accentuated by red patterns and the neckline was embellished in gold glittering tones. She paired her kurta with blue-hued bottoms. She accessorised her look with earrings detailed with pink stones. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her look.

So, which attire and look of Karishma Tanna's did you like the most? Let us know that.