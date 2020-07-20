Karishma Tanna’s Gorgeous Outfits Is What Your Wardrobe Longs For! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Karishma Tanna's Instagram feed is lit up with her amazing photoshoots. She recently posted a couple of pictures on her feed, which inspired us to spruce up our dress game, even if at home. On one occasion, she wore a pink dress and on the other, she was dressed to impress in a skirt and top. Well, her fashion game was certainly strong and we have decoded the two outfits of hers for you.

Karishma Tanna's Pink Dress

The Sanju actress wore a pink dress that came from Boutiquobysaachi. She was also styled by Saachi Vijaywargia. It was a pink ensemble with a deep neckline and puffed sleeves. Her dress was structured and perfect for formal occasions. Posed amid greenery, Karishma Tanna looked radiant as ever as she was all smiles for the camera. Her makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup was light and the messy ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Karishma Tanna's Top And Skirt

For another photoshoot, Karishma Tanna was dressed to kill in her separates. She wore a tonal skirt and poofy crop top from the label Soshai. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, Karishma's attire was splashed in the shade of light pink and silver. With this ensemble, the actress gave us a perfect party number. She wore elaborate earrings, which came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade and subtle eye shadow. The cheekbones were contoured and the side-swept ponytail completed her look.

So, which attire of Karishma Tanna's did you like more? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Subi Samuel