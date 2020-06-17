ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karishma Tanna Looks Absolutely Gorgeous In Her Latest Attire And Gives Us Jewellery Goals

    By
    |

    Karishma Tanna took to her Instagram feed to share a perceptive photo of hers. The actress looked gorgeous in her latest picture, which actually made a strong case for jewellery. She absolutely flaunted the de-glam look in her picture, which we have decoded for you with special attention to her jewellery.

    So, Karishma wore a red-hued ensemble that seemed to be a saree but we aren't sure as the image was cropped. She looked stunning in her attire and we loved the drape that covered her hair. The red colour was a perfect choice and added to the effect. The picture fascinated us more because it had that raw effect and seemed so natural. Her look was intriguing and captured our attention at once.

    However, it wasn't her outfit alone that did the talking, we also loved her jewellery game. The actress upped her look with a nose ring that was crafted out of oxidised silver and featured intricate designs. She also wore a heavy statement neckpiece and a cocktail ring that totally won us. Karishma Tanna's makeup was sun-kissed and accentuated by contoured cheekbones. The kohl was impeccably-applied and messy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

    More KARISHMA TANNA News

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 15:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue