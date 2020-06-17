Just In
Karishma Tanna Looks Absolutely Gorgeous In Her Latest Attire And Gives Us Jewellery Goals
Karishma Tanna took to her Instagram feed to share a perceptive photo of hers. The actress looked gorgeous in her latest picture, which actually made a strong case for jewellery. She absolutely flaunted the de-glam look in her picture, which we have decoded for you with special attention to her jewellery.
So, Karishma wore a red-hued ensemble that seemed to be a saree but we aren't sure as the image was cropped. She looked stunning in her attire and we loved the drape that covered her hair. The red colour was a perfect choice and added to the effect. The picture fascinated us more because it had that raw effect and seemed so natural. Her look was intriguing and captured our attention at once.
However, it wasn't her outfit alone that did the talking, we also loved her jewellery game. The actress upped her look with a nose ring that was crafted out of oxidised silver and featured intricate designs. She also wore a heavy statement neckpiece and a cocktail ring that totally won us. Karishma Tanna's makeup was sun-kissed and accentuated by contoured cheekbones. The kohl was impeccably-applied and messy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.