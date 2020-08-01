Happy Birthday Mrunal Thakur: Her 5 Fashionable Looks That Proves She Is New Style Icon In The Town Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 1 August 1992, Mrunal Thakur began her acting debut in Indian Television. She was seen in many serials like Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Hai Khamoshiyaan, Har Yug Mein Aayega Ek-Arjun, and popular show Kumkum Bhagya. She then marked her film debut with 2018 International film Love Sonia. The actress later did a few Marathi films and in 2019, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Super 30. In the same year, she was cast opposite John Abraham in Batla House. Both her films received positive reviews and the actress won our hearts with her commendable performance in the films. She also gained further recognition with her performance in Netflix's Ghost Stories.

Mrunal has not just secured her place in the film industry but she has been ruling the fashion industry too. Be it saree or gown, nailing an outfit with utmost style is just like a piece of cake for her. So, on her birthday, let us take a look at some of her fashionable outfits that proved she is the new style queen in the town.

Mrunal Thakur In A Light Blue Saree Mrunal Thakur donned a light blue saree and looked extremely beautiful. Her saree was accentuated by intricate white-hued embroidered patterns at the border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a classic style and teamed it with a loose net-sleeved delicate blouse that featured keyhole neckline. The Ghost Stories actress accessorised her look with pretty drop earrings and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She let loose her side-parted wavy tresses. Mrunal Thakur In A Floral Dress Mrunal Thakur sported a very unique dress, which came from the label Gemy Maalouf and gave major fashion goals. It was a strapless multi-hued floral dress, which was accentuated by asymmetrical hem. Her dress featured a black cross panel that covered her back. Styled by Aastha Sharma, she teamed her dress with a pair of heels from Giuseppe Zanotti and upped her look with minimal jewellery from Zema. The Surajya actress left her side-parted short straight tresses loose and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. Mrunal Thakur In Blue Separates Mrunal Thakur was decked up in midnight blue separates, which came from the label Safiyaa. Her separates consisted of a half-sleeved top that featured sequin detailing at the waist. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Vitti Dandu actress teamed her top with matching flared pants and notched up her look with gold-toned hoops from H Craft Fine Jewellery. She left her side-parted short tresses loose and enhanced her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Mrunal Thakur In A Pastel Gown At the Vogue Nykaa Fashion Awards 2019, Mrunal Thakur flaunted a sleeveless cowl-neck pastel gown, which featured a thigh-high side slit. She teamed her gown with a matching shrug and completed her look with a pair of silver heels. The actress notched up her look with a few rings and wore a pastel-hued embroidered choker that complemented her look. The Toofan actress let loose her side-parted curly tresses and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Mrunal Thakur In A Dual-Toned Gown Mrunal Thakur was decked up in a sleeveless plunging-neckline body-hugging gown by Shantanu & Nikhil and looked extremely beautiful. Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, her gown was accentuated by sequin silver bodice and black hem. The long trail added stylish quotient to her look and she accessorised her look with a pair of earrings from Gehna. The Aankh Micholi actress left her mid-parted curly short tresses open and rounded out her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Mrunal Thakur? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Mrunal Thakur!

Pic Credits: Mrunal Thakur