ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ghost Stories Actress Mrunal Thakur’s Saree Fashion Is Absolutely Classy And Vintage

    By
    |

    Ghost Stories actress, Mrunal Thakur's fashion is distinctive and she maintains a fine balance between contemporary and traditional. These days the actress has been giving us a lot of traditional wear goals. Recently, she wowed us with her saree looks and flaunted modern style sensibility. However, her looks had a whiff of vintage touch, particularly her blue saree look inspired the vintage in us. So, if you are looking forward to draping a saree, Mrunal Thakur is the inspiration we all need.

    Mrunal Thakur's Striped Saree

    The Love Sonia actress draped a gorgeous saree, which was contemporary and she looked stunning. So, Mrunal Thakur's saree was about contrasts and patterns. She also gave us cues on how to drape a saree with a t-shirt blouse. The actress wore a mustard yellow blouse, which was half-sleeved and draped a white and golden striped saree. The impeccably-pleated saree featured a pallu, which was dominated by metallic red hue and also featured golden and white stripes. She accessorised her look with statement nature-inspired earrings. Her makeup was enhanced by magenta pink lip shade and the side-parted bob tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Mrunal Thakur's Blue Saree

    Mrunal Thakur absolutely wowed us with her blue saree. With this saree look, the actress radiated vintage vibes. Her saree was powdered blue and it consisted of a round-neck blouse with a slit neckline and transparent sleeves. Her blouse was subtly-embroidered and the drape of her saree matched with the blouse. The pallu of her saree was intricately-embroidered. She upped her look with chic dangler earrings, which went well with her look. The makeup was enhanced by deep pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted wavy bob tresses completed her look.

    So, which saree look of Mrunal Thakur's did you like more? Let us know that in the comments section.

    Courtesy: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram

    More MRUNAL THAKUR News

    Read more about: mrunal thakur celebrity fashion
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue