Just In
- 2 min ago 10 Things That Can Stop You From Achieving Your Goals
-
- 17 min ago Supermodel Lakshmi Menon Gives Us Playing-With-Denim Inspiration; Check Out Her Top
- 1 hr ago Deepika Padukone’s Mint Green Or Bright Green Attire, Which One Left You More Speechless?
- 2 hrs ago Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: Five Gorgeous Sarees Of The Jaanu Actress From 2020
Don't Miss
- News 'Preemptive Prejudice', says China after ICMR tells states to stop using Chinese COVID-19 test kits
- Sports Premier League set to resume on June 8?
- Movies Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Go Down Memory Lane & Fans Can’t Get Over Their Déjà Vu Moment
- Finance IndusInd Bank Shares Jump 11.5% On Positive Outlook From Brokerages
- Technology Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 Android Go Smartphone Announced
- Automobiles E-Rickshaw Driver Modifies Vehicle To Make It Social Distance Compliant: Mahindra Approves
- Education WHO Launches 'Hand Hygiene' Online Course For Free
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In April
Mrunal Thakur's Perky Make-Up For The Celebrity Beauty Edit Of This Magazine Is So Cool
If nothing else, the quarantine time has definitely made us more creative. And the very prestigious magazine, Cosmopolitan India's work from home issue has turned out to be one of the most creative places. They started with celebrities styling and clicking themselves for the magazine cover (kudos to Sobhita Dhulipala for an amazing job creating that cover!). And now they are on to their next adventure with The Celebrity Beauty Edit. Mrunal Thakur was the first to take up this challenge and oh boy did she nail it!
Recreating some of the biggest beauty trends of Spring/Summer 2020 and flaunting their make-up skills was the idea behind this issue. Mrunal Thakur with her bright yellow eyeliner and the classic bold red lip was on point with the theme of the cover. Wearing a denim shirt, a myriad of necklaces and big hoops, Mrunal's look was quirky and bright.
View this post on Instagram
Page 80: The Celebrity Beauty Edit! For @cosmoindia’s WFH Issue, 3 actors showcase their make-up skills while recreating some of Spring/Summer 2020’s biggest beauty trends. #CosmoWorkFromHome . First up, Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016 )who gave the classic red lip a bright twist with yellow eyeliner. . @cosmoindia: Did you enjoy photographing this beauty feature from home? @mrunalofficial2016: “I was very excited as this is the first time I am collaborating with Cosmo India. The concept is very cool and the moodboard looked super-fun. My sister (Lochan Thakur @missblender )helped me with my make-up, and she suggested the bold mouth with bright liner combo. And I loved styling myself for this editorial.” . C: Tell us about the process... MT: “It was a lot of fun. It just took 30 minutes for the make-up and I wore all the necklaces I had in my jewellery box for that ‘extra’ vibe!” My sister photographed me, although I was directing her. She is my all-time photographer and also my make-up artist!” . C: Did you like the final images? MT: “I am very happy with them...I don’t think I have looked so hot! [Laughs]. The lockdown has taken a toll on my mental health and Cosmo motivated me to glam up and it really felt good. I am rather motivated to do more such shoots now. So thank you, Cosmo!” . . . . . . . . . . . . . #mrunalthakur #makeuptrends2020 #bollywoodcelebrity #bollywoodbeauty #bollywoodmakeup #makeupinspo #makeupideas #makeuptutorial #makeupideas #makeuplooks #workfromhome #isolation #selfisolation #isolationlife #covid19 #workfromhomeindia #isolationindia #athome #indiaathome #celebritiesathome #stayhome #withme #quarantineandchill #untiltomorrow #flattenthecurve #quarantine #quarantinelife #quarentinaclub #quarantineindia
A post shared by Cosmopolitan India (@cosmoindia) on
Talking about beauty trends, colourful eyeliner has definitely become a huge thing. With many leaving their regular black liners and going for a more perky alternative, Mrunal displayed that neon is the best shade to swipe your black eyeliner with. Bold on bold can become too aggressive oftentimes. By keeping the face muted and eyelids bare with just the thick eyeliner at the outer corners of her eyes, the combination of bright yellow eyes and bold red lips looked ethereal. The rose gold-tinted accessories also helped to soften the look a bit. The best-underrated element of the look, however, was the white towel on her head almost working as a bandana.
While talking to Cosmopolitan India, Mrunal revealed that she took 30 minutes to create this cover and she wore all the necklaces she had with to get that 'extra' vibe.
Mrunal did an amazing job creating this cover and gave us a make-up look that we'll most probably bookmark for the time we are feeling particularly quirky. What are your thoughts about this look? Let us know in the comment section below.