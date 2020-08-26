London Confidential: Mouni Roy, An Undercover Agent, Surprises Us With Her Fashionable Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Mouni Roy has clearly been climbing the ladder of success. With her brilliant acting prowess and good looks, she first secured her place in the Television Industry and later in Bollywood. And now the actress has added another feather to her hat as she is all set to mark her digital debut with ZEE 5 original film London Confidential opposite Purab Kohli. The trailer of the spy-thriller film has been unveiled. As an undercover agent, Mouni also surprises us with her fashionable looks. So, let us take a glimpse of her outfits and decode it.

Mouni Roy In A Black Shirt

Mouni Roy looked super stunning as she was decked up in a classic-collar buttoned-down shirt. She upped her look with a pendant neckpiece and pulled back her side-parted tresses into a ponytail. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the actress spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, and matte maroon lip shade.

Mouni Roy In A White Kurti

Mouni Roy looked extremely beautiful in a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline white kurti, which was accentuated by intricate embroidered patterns. It was a flared kurti that she teamed with a pair of silver-toned long jhumkis. The actress let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and matte brown lip shade.

Mouni Roy In A Brown Kurti

In one of the scenes, Mouni Roy was seen dressed up in a quarter-sleeved light brown long flared kurti, which was accentuated by white patterns. She teamed her kurti with a white voluminous skirt and completed her look with a pair of flip flops. The diva notched up her look with a dark brown sling bang and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her tresses into a half-hairdo and let the remaining ones loose.

So, what do you think about her outfits from London Confidential? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: ZEE 5