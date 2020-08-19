Mouni Roy In Pink Or Shivangi Joshi In Red, Whose Cute Little Dress Will You Pick For Next Party? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Festivals and weddings come and go but parties stay forever. Be it a friend's birthday bash or get-together with your gang or just a weekend fun, we all will agree on the fact that we need a fresh new dress for each party. Well, we also know that you are here, reading this article, so that you could find an ideal dress for yourself for upcoming party. And guess what, popular TV actresses Mouni Roy and Shivangi Joshi have major outfit goals for you.

Recently, Mouni and Shivangi took to their Instagram feed to share their lovely pictures, where they were seen sporting cute little pink and red dress respectively. So, let us take a close look at their dresses and find who looked better.

Mouni Roy In A Pink Dress

Mouni Roy was decked up in a sleeveless blush pink mini dress, which was accentuated by subtle checkered patterns and a slight side slit. She teamed her dress with a pair of white sneakers and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and a wrist watch. The Naagin actress let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade. The matching cute sling purse complemented her look.

Shivangi Joshi In A Red Dress

Shivangi Joshi was dressed to impress in a full-sleeved high-neck red satin dress, which came from the label A la mode. Her mini dress featured sharp pleats and she elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress pulled up her messy tresses into a dazzling hairdo.

So, whose outfit will you pick for upcoming party? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi