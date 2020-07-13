ENGLISH

    Mouni Roy, Swara Bhasker Or Aamna Sharif, Whose Light Ethnic Suit Will You Pick For Casual Function?

    Being Indian, we mostly prefer traditional outfits for special occasions like weddings, religious functions, festivals etc. Even for casual occasions like puja ceremony, we end up picking ethnic dress. But carrying a heavy ensemble for all day long becomes a difficult task, so it's better to opt for some light suits. Recently, Mouni Roy, Swara Bhasker, and Aamna Sharif took to their Instagram feed to share their pictures in pretty and light suit and gave us fashion inspiration for such casual occasions. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find the suitable one for ourselves.

    Mouni Roy In A Yellow Kurti-White Bottoms

    Mouni Roy not just posted a few pictures but also shared a video, where she was seen doing classical dance in the song Taal Se Taal Mila, sporting a pretty yellow kurti. Her quarter-sleeved round-collar kurti was accentuated by white embroidered patterns and side slits. She teamed her kurti with white flared bottoms that featured intricate floral prints. The Made In China actress accessorised her look with gold-toned bracelets and red nail paint. Mouni let loose her mid-parted layered tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, and pink lip shade.

    Swara Bhasker In An Off-White Suit

    Swara Bhasker donned a simple and sober off-white suit from the label Niiamh and looked elegant. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved long flared kurti, which was accentuated by golden dotted prints on the bodice and subtle intricate patterns below it. The Rasbhari actress teamed kurti with matching palazzo pants and draped an equally-beautiful dupatta that featured checkered patterns. She completed her look with a pair kolhapuris and upped her look with gold-toned earrings from Sanavvi Jewels. She let loose her side-parted shoulder-length tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade.

    Aamna Sharif In A Pink Suit

    Aamna Sharif wore a full-sleeved sweetheart-neckline pink kurti, which was accentuated by subtle white patterns and heavily embroidered neckline. She teamed her kurti with matching flared bottoms and completed her look with a pair of flip flops. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress notched up her look with metallic jhumkis and elevated her look with minimal makeup marked by pink lip shade. Aamna let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and looked beautiful.

    So, whose ethnic ensemble will you pick for casual functions? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Mouni Roy, Aamna Sharif, Swara Bhasker

    Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 15:15 [IST]
