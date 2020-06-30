Swara Bhasker Shines Bright In An Orange Saree In The Poster Of Her Recently Released Film Rasbhari Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Swara Bhasker starrer Rasbhari was released on 25 June on Amazon Prime Video. In the film, the actress played the role of Shanu, a new and beautiful English teacher. Though the film had mixed reviews but the poster showcasing Swara in a saree, is what we can't take our eyes off. In the poster, she was seen shining bright in an orange saree and looking super stunning. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.

So, Swara Bhasker sported an orange-hued plain saree and looked beyond beautiful. Her saree was accentuated by shiny golden border and she draped the pallu of her saree in a casual style. The Veere Di Wedding actress teamed it with a sleeveless round-collar dark-hued blouse that featured intricate prints. The diva completed her look with a pair of kolhapuris and accessorised her look with drop earrings, a pendant neckpiece, and a wrist watch.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Swara sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Nil Battey Sannata actress let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and looked gorgeous. She also carried a book in her hand as she posed for the poster.

Swara Bhasker literally impressed us with her saree look. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Swara Bhasker