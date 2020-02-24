Swara Bhaskar’s Kashmiri Kaani Weave Sari Is Ideal For Casual Outings Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has always managed to keep the interest of her fans alive by posting some random pictures of hers on social media. Even in random pictures, she is often seen giving casual fashion goals with her simple outfits. Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram feed where she was seen in a pink-hued kashmiri sari. The sari looks casual and simple yet beautiful and elegant, which caught our attention. So, let us take a close look at her sari and decode it.

So, Swara Bhaskar donned a lightest pink-hued kashmiri kaani weave sari from the label Andraab and looked pretty. Her sari was accentuated by multi-hued prints and dark pink-hued border, which featured intricate patterns. She draped the pallu of her sari with multiple pleats and paired it with a half-sleeved round-collar dark-pink hued blouse that featured golden embroidery. The Veere Di Wedding actress accessorised her look with a pair of heavy metallic earrings, rings and gold-toned bangle from Amrapali.

On the makeup front, minimal base and slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The tiny black bindi upped her ethnic look. The Raanjhanaa actress tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and looked elegant.

We absolutely loved Swara Bhaskar's beautiful kashmiri sari. Her sari is what you can easily and effortlessly sport even on off-duty days. What do you think about her sari? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Swara Bhaskar