Swara Bhasker's Mustard Jumpsuit Can Make For A Fun And Comfy Office Wear Too
Swara Bhasker looked radiant and refreshing in her mustard jumpsuit, which came from the label, Global Desi. She gave us a mid-week casual wear goal but her ensemble was something, which could have made for a fun office wear too. It was a comfortable attire and we wished we had it in our wardrobe too.
So, Swara wore a round-neckline jumpsuit, which was accentuated by a fuss-free silhouette and overlapping details. It featured pockets and the cropped-length pyjamas were on the flared side. Her attire was highlighted by floral and chevron print and Swara paired her jumpsuit with nude-toned heels, which went well with her outfit.
Apart from her jumpsuit, we also loved her statement earrings, which were floral-shaped and came from the label, Nayirah. Her makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones, smoky kohl, and light pink lip shade. The partly-tied hairdo completed her look. So, what do you think about Swara's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.