    Swara Bhasker's Showstopper Attire Was Poetic And Gave Autumn Feels

    By
    |
    Swara Bhasker Fashion

    Swara Bhasker also glided down the ramp on the second day of the FDCI's India Fashion Week, presented by Lotus Make-Up. She was the showstopper for the label, Nirmooha by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia. The collection was called, 'Anayra- the tale of a Forest Bird' and the outfits reflected floral beauty and shades of autumn leaf.

    Swara Bhasker Style

    Talking specifically about Swara's ensemble, it told the story of the poignant autumn leaf. Accentuated by muted tones of brown, her sari was hauntingly constructed. Her ensemble quite clearly articulated fluidity and gentle uninterrputed flow. It seemed fuss-free and breezy with subtle pleats and ruffled hem. The painstakingly-done silver floral accents were not merely a whiff of embellishment but also added an interesting contrast to the earthy attire.

    Swara Bhasker News

    The ruffled one-shouldered blouse complemented the drape and enhanced her ensemble. The jewellery was subdued too and minimal. The intricate choker, the muted ring, and the metallic bracelet notched up her traditional avatar. The bright pink lip shade and the glittering golden eye shadow with a touch of bronzer added a beautiful dimension to her look. The side-swept tresses rounded out Swara's ethnic avatar.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 16:43 [IST]
