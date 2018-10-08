ENGLISH

Want To Give Festive Look A Formal Touch? Take Style Lessons From Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker recently graced the charity gala fundraiser event for Pratham UK. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress looked resplendent in the House of Masaba sari, which celebrated the interplay of prints. Her sari was structural and she looked graceful in it.

Swara's sari was dipped in black hue and was draped classically. It was a traditional number but exuded modern-day vibes. Be it a festive occasion or a formal party, her sari catered to all the occasions. She actually gave the signature festive look, a refreshing formal touch. She wore a half-sleeved blouse, which featured a sharp V-neck and it was partly cloaked by the crisp pallu that was accentuated by vibrant pink and green tassels at the end.

Coming to the prints, while her blouse was notched up by different varieties of nature-inspired prints, her sari was consistent in patterns with leaf prints. Her kanthhaa choker added definitions to her look and came from Amrapali Jaipur. Her chic floral statement rings were from Amrapali London.

Swara's makeup was meticulously done. It was highlighted by a pink lip shade and complementing eyeshadow in a lighter tone. She also spruced up her eye makeup with a heavy kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses enhanced her formal avatar to a whole new extent.

We are much impressed Swara Bhasker. Hope you keep on inspiring us fashionably.

    Monday, October 8, 2018, 12:42 [IST]
