Swara Bhasker Amps Up Her Airport Fashion With This Dress

By Devika
Swara Bhasker airport look

Swara Bhasker's latest airport style was absolutely drool-worthy. The actress has raised her style quotient and has been giving us quite a few fashion goals post her 'Veere Di Wedding' success. This airport look of hers was so on point and natural too. She was neither over dressed or dressed down and, on the contrary, looked perfect.

The actress wore a short dress that we thought was cute and wearable too. She seemed cool but a bit tanned, must have been sun bathing somewhere. Her attire was structural and body-hugging too. It was a muted shade dress that we thought could qualify as a stunning wear for the ladies night out. It was a bit on a brownish side and highlighted with black circular prints.

Swara Bhasker dresses

Swara teamed her outfit with a classic blue denim jacket that we thought went very well with her round-necked dress. She also wore black-hued flats and enhanced her avatar with wavy tresses and huge round-framed rimmed shades. The diva kept her makeup nude and natural, which we so loved.

Also worth noticing was her vibrant multi-coloured strolley that oddly enough accentuated her whole avatar.

We thought Swara aced the airport fashion, did you too? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood swara bhasker
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 18:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2018
