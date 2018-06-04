Subscribe to Boldsky
5 Times Swara Bhasker Taught Us How To Wear The Colour White

By Devika
Swara Bhasker fashion

Her movie, 'Veere Di Wedding' made approx. 22.90 crores in 2 days and fans just loved her performance as the bold Sakshi Soni. But other than being this daring, in-your-face girl in the movie, Swara also dazzled us in white outfits during the promotions.

She wore white as if there was no other colour available. Who knows if white is her favourite colour or if she was trying to make a point? But what we loved was how she gave us so many ideas on how to rock this colour.

While, Swara didn't quite woo us in her other coloured outfits at the promotion of her movie, she obviously amazed us in the colour white. Her one particular 'white' attire had also turned into a viral meme; but the actress took it sportingly.

Here are some of her 'white' coloured outfits that will surely inspire you to get something ivory ASAP.

Swara Bhasker fashion

1. Swara's Structural Polo Neck Dress

We thought Swara looked stunning in her symmetrical polo neck dress by Andrea Iyamah. We loved how she paired her kaftan-styled dress with black Miu Miu sandals, and also kept her sexy avatar jewellery free.

Swara Bhasker fashion

2. Swara's Dreamy Ballroom Dress

She turned cute for her second white dress look. We couldn't keep our eyes off her embellished Atelier Zuhra attire, which she teamed with pointed ivory pumps and the Gehna Jewellers earring. However, she was trolled as the 'Nirma Girl' for her attire.

Swara Bhasker fashion

3. Swara's Classy Top And Skirt

The actress looked extremely smart in this skirt and top by the brand called Shift. We were crushing over her voluminous top and grey-hued wrap-around skirt. And yes, her Tod's brogues were to die for that she raided from Rhea Kapoor's closet.

Swara Bhasker fashion

4. Swara's Dramatic Shirt

Swara Bhasker changed avatars after avatars and this time, she showed off her fierce side by donning a striking white top by Atsu. She colour-blocked her top with black trousers and wore subtle jewellery with this look.

Swara Bhasker fashion

5. Swara's Sexy Fusion Wear

And now, finally she donned something that was a cross between traditional and western. We loved how Swara draped her sexy white separates with a V-neck applique outfit. Her middle-parted ponytail and bold red lip shade also went very well with the ensemble.

    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 16:52 [IST]
