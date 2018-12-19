ENGLISH

Swara Bhasker's Latest Fashion Statement Made Us Think Of Our Childhood Days

Swara Bhasker also attended the 'Selection Day' premiere- a Netflix series, which is co-produced by Anil Kapoor. Her outfit was simple but featured a quirky touch and it so reminded us of our childhood days. We loved her humble yet eye-catching style statement.

So, Swara wore a red tee and blue jeans- a classic combination. Her red-hued t-shirt was half-sleeved and accentuated by a graphic print. Her tee had the words, ' Harnik Phantom Sweet Cigarettes' written on it along with an image of a bearded man. Well, Swara's fashion statement simply made us nostalgic. She teamed her outfit with dazzling peep-toe sandals, which went well with her ensemble.

The actress wore a nude makeup that was marked by smoky kohl and a pink lip shade. Her style was laidback and relaxed and she notched up her fashion quotient with a high bun, which completed her casual avatar. So, how did you find Swara Bhasker's look of the night? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood swara bhasker
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 12:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
     

