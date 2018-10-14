ENGLISH

Need Some Last Minute Festive-wear Goals? Take A Look At Swara Bhasker’s Showstopper Attire

By
Swara Bhasker Showstopper

Swara Bhasker sashayed down the ramp like an angel on the final day of the Lotus Make-Up FDCI India Fashion Week 2018. She was the showstopper for the show presented by Karishma Deepa Sondhi. Swara's attire for the show was a traditional number but dipped in modern sensibilities. The hues incorporated gave her ensemble a spring touch. It was a vibrant outfit, which gave us festive-vibes.

Swara Bhasker Lotus Makeup FDCI India Fashion Week 2018

She wore a full-sleeved blouse, which was intricately embellished with white and purple floral patterns. The blouse was dipped in golden colour and was cloaked by a sheer fabric. The purple lace on the neckline area enhanced her ensemble. She teamed and colour-blocked her attire with a purple-hued skirt, which we felt was a break from the classic red and black hues.

Swara Bhasker traditional looks

The skirt was structural, pleated, and accentuated by golden-hued nature-inspired patterns. It was detailed with a golden waistband and Swara teamed it with a plain purple-coloured lightweight cape that was attached to her outfit.

Swara Bhasker Fashion

She accessorised her look with ethnic gold jhumkis, which went well with her attire. She wore a nude makeup that was marked by heavy kohl. Her side-swept wavy hairdo rounded off her look. So, how did you find Swara Bhasker's showstopper look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comments section.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 2:48 [IST]
