Need Some Last Minute Festive-wear Goals? Take A Look At Swara Bhasker’s Showstopper Attire

Swara Bhasker sashayed down the ramp like an angel on the final day of the Lotus Make-Up FDCI India Fashion Week 2018. She was the showstopper for the show presented by Karishma Deepa Sondhi. Swara's attire for the show was a traditional number but dipped in modern sensibilities. The hues incorporated gave her ensemble a spring touch. It was a vibrant outfit, which gave us festive-vibes.

She wore a full-sleeved blouse, which was intricately embellished with white and purple floral patterns. The blouse was dipped in golden colour and was cloaked by a sheer fabric. The purple lace on the neckline area enhanced her ensemble. She teamed and colour-blocked her attire with a purple-hued skirt, which we felt was a break from the classic red and black hues.

The skirt was structural, pleated, and accentuated by golden-hued nature-inspired patterns. It was detailed with a golden waistband and Swara teamed it with a plain purple-coloured lightweight cape that was attached to her outfit.

She accessorised her look with ethnic gold jhumkis, which went well with her attire. She wore a nude makeup that was marked by heavy kohl. Her side-swept wavy hairdo rounded off her look. So, how did you find Swara Bhasker's showstopper look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comments section.