Swara Bhasker Looks Effortlessly Cool And Awesome In Her Shift Dress

Swara Bhasker was all for muted hues at the screening of Rubaru Roshni. She looked gorgeous in her dress, which was light and minimally done. The actress looked beyond stunning at the event in her shift dress, which was notched up by laidback sensibilities.

The actress wore a collared dress that was three-quarter-sleeved and marked up by a flowy silhouette. Her attire was towards the flared side and touched up by light embellishments and mirror work. This ensemble of hers made for a great party and formal wear. Swara pulled off her attire so effortlessly and with a lot of grace.

She teamed her outfit with sports shoes that complemented her look and added to the comfort quotient. It was a perfect teaming and the actress notched up her look with a dewy-toned makeup, which was highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept bob tresses elevated her style quotient. She wore minimal accessories and that rounded out her classy avatar. So, what do you think about Swara Bhasker's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.