ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Swara Bhasker Looks Effortlessly Cool And Awesome In Her Shift Dress

By
Swara Bhasker Fashion

Swara Bhasker was all for muted hues at the screening of Rubaru Roshni. She looked gorgeous in her dress, which was light and minimally done. The actress looked beyond stunning at the event in her shift dress, which was notched up by laidback sensibilities.

The actress wore a collared dress that was three-quarter-sleeved and marked up by a flowy silhouette. Her attire was towards the flared side and touched up by light embellishments and mirror work. This ensemble of hers made for a great party and formal wear. Swara pulled off her attire so effortlessly and with a lot of grace.

Swara Bhasker Style

She teamed her outfit with sports shoes that complemented her look and added to the comfort quotient. It was a perfect teaming and the actress notched up her look with a dewy-toned makeup, which was highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept bob tresses elevated her style quotient. She wore minimal accessories and that rounded out her classy avatar. So, what do you think about Swara Bhasker's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: rubaru roshni swara bhasker
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 13:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue