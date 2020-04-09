Happy Birthday Swara Bhaskar: Best Outfits Of The Diva From 2020 That Gave Major Fashion Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 9 April 1988, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has impressed the audience not just on-screen but off-screen too. There is no doubt her brilliant performance in the films definitely gives us goosebumps but her fashionable public appearances too never fail to catch our attention. She also keeps treating her fans with her stunning posts on Instagram. As the diva turns a year older today, let us take a close look at some of her best outfits from 2020.

Swara Bhaskar In A Black Striped Midi

Swara Bhaskar donned a puff-sleeved V-shaped neckline flared black midi dress by Vedika M. Her gorgeous dress was accentuated by white striped patterns. Styled by Divya Saini, she paired her dress with black heels and accessorised her look with pretty studs. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Veere Di Wedding actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a ponytail while the side strands framed her face.

Swara Bhaskar In A Kashmiri Kaani Weave Saree

Swara Bhaskar sported a light-pink hued kashmiri kaani weave saree, which she bought from an individual Kashmiri cloth merchant. She bought it from Yousuf and the unnamed weaver/s, who created this gorgeous saree. Her saree was accentuated by multi-hued pretty prints and she paired it with a half-sleeved round-collar pink blouse. The Raanjhanaa actress upped her ethnic look with silver-toned heavy earrings and gold-toned bangle from Amrapali Jewels. Swara tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun and elevated her look with filled thick brows, tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, black winged eyeliner, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Swara Bhaskar In Stylish Retro Look

For Javed Akhtar's 70s Bollywood themed birthday party, Swara Bhaskar was dressed in a light-purple hued printed shirt, which she tucked into a high-waist ankle-length denim jeans. Styled by Divya Saini, the Tanu Weds Manu actress topped off her ensemble with a full-sleeved golden printed jacket and completed her look with pointed purple sandals from Steve Madden India. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by pink lip shade. Swara styled her hair like 70s Bollywood heroines and wore a white printed hairband. The heart-shaped blue-hued reflectors added stylish quotient to her look. Her shirt, jacket, hairband, and shades came from the label Bodements.

Swara Bhaskar In A Dual-Toned Dress

For Chhapaak premiere, Swara Bhaskar opted for a dual-toned dress, which came from the label Bhaane. It was a half-sleeved high-neck collar orange-hued knee-length dress that featured V-shaped mustard-hued neckline. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, the Nil Battey Sannata actress teamed her dress with white heels from Dune London. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and wrapped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light-pink lip shade.

We liked all these outfits of Swara Bhaksar and she truly is a big inspiration for all the women. What do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Swara Bhaskar!

Pic Credits: Swara Bhaskar

