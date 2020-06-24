Swara Bhasker’s White Cotton Suits Are What You Should Add To Your Daily Wardrobe Right Away! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

There are so many fashion enthusiasts in the Bollywood industry, who you can look up to whenever you need fashion goals for glamorous parties, events, or weddings. Of course, we all want to look our fashionable best at the parties but once we come back to our daily routine, all we look for is a simple, sober and casual wear that can let us be in our comfort zone. When it comes to casual outfit ideas, no actress can give you better fashion inspiration than Swara Bhasker.

Recently, the diva shared a few pictures on her Instagram feed, where she was seen sporting comfy cotton suits, which we should definitely add to our daily wardrobe. So, let us take a close look at her both suits and decode it.

Swara Bhasker In A White Suit With Green Dupatta

Swara Bhasker sported a sleeveless white kurta, which was accentuated by intricate embroidered patterns and side slits. She teamed her kurta with matching churidar bottoms and draped a green dupatta over her shoulders. Her dupatta featured white dotted prints and golden border and she completed her look with skin-coloured kolhapuris. The Veere Di Wedding actress upped her ethnic look with gold-toned earrings and wrapped up her look with filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. Swara let loose her side-parted short curly tresses.

Swara Bhasker In A White Suit With Yellow Dupatta

Swara Bhasker donned a quarter-sleeved white plain kurta, which was accentuated by embroidered checked patterns on the bodice. She paired it with plain matching churidar bottoms and draped a light-yellow dupatta. The Tanu Weds Manu actress completed her look with kolhapuris and accessorised her look with silver-toned metallic jhumkis and bangle. She let loose her side-parted curly tresses and rounded out her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Swara also carried a brown-hued handbag that had blue-hued prints.

So, what do you think about these cotton suits of Swara Bhasker? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Swara Bhasker